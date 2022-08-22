ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

valpo.life

PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
WESTVILLE, IN
valpo.life

$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities

Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
CROWN POINT, IN
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Rock N Rails Announces Entertainment Schedule

Every Labor Day weekend, Griffith celebrates its railroad history with the Rock ‘N’ Rail Street Festival, which features a fantastic variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and non-stop live music on two Entertainment Stages inside a Family Beer Garden and the Live Band music Beer Garden.
GRIFFITH, IN
Hammond, IN
Lifestyle
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
valpo.life

Harley-Davidson’s Heather Mahlum: Service, family, and patience

A crafter, a mother, a new grandmother, and a service writer – meet Heather Mahlum of Harley-Davidson of Michigan City. “I kind of feel like I’ve been working here for years,” she said. However, Mahlum started her service writing position just this past July. Previously, Mahlum worked...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Centier Bank Names Sabrina Kiser as Merrillville Branch Manager

Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce Sabrina Kiser has been named Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank’s Merrillville location. Kiser joined Centier Bank in 2006 as a Prime Time Banker before taking on the role of Operations Manager, and then...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
valpo.life

Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship

Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
PORTER, IN
WIFR

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
CHICAGO, IL
tmpresale.com

Ne-Yos concert in Gary, IN Dec 03, 2022 – presale code

The new Ne-Yo presale password is now available to our members: This is your best chance to buy tickets for Ne-Yo before they go on sale!. You might not get another opportunity to see Ne-Yo’s show in Gary, IN. Here is what we know about the Ne-Yo show:. Onsale...
GARY, IN
AdWeek

WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
HIGHLAND, IN
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

