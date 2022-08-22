Read full article on original website
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
valpo.life
PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
valpo.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
panoramanow.com
Rock N Rails Announces Entertainment Schedule
Every Labor Day weekend, Griffith celebrates its railroad history with the Rock ‘N’ Rail Street Festival, which features a fantastic variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and non-stop live music on two Entertainment Stages inside a Family Beer Garden and the Live Band music Beer Garden.
valpo.life
Harley-Davidson’s Heather Mahlum: Service, family, and patience
A crafter, a mother, a new grandmother, and a service writer – meet Heather Mahlum of Harley-Davidson of Michigan City. “I kind of feel like I’ve been working here for years,” she said. However, Mahlum started her service writing position just this past July. Previously, Mahlum worked...
valpo.life
Centier Bank Names Sabrina Kiser as Merrillville Branch Manager
Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce Sabrina Kiser has been named Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank’s Merrillville location. Kiser joined Centier Bank in 2006 as a Prime Time Banker before taking on the role of Operations Manager, and then...
valpo.life
Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship
Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
WIFR
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
tmpresale.com
Ne-Yos concert in Gary, IN Dec 03, 2022 – presale code
The new Ne-Yo presale password is now available to our members: This is your best chance to buy tickets for Ne-Yo before they go on sale!. You might not get another opportunity to see Ne-Yo’s show in Gary, IN. Here is what we know about the Ne-Yo show:. Onsale...
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
tmpresale.com
Ladies Night With Jodecis performance in Hammond, IN Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The Ladies Night With Jodeci presale password has finally been listed: During the Ladies Night With Jodeci presale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats before anyone else. You might not get another chance to see Ladies Night With Jodeci’s show in Hammond, IN. Here is...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Chicago Businessman Donates Staggering $1.6 Billion to Conservative Nonprofit
A Chicago businessman, who keeps a very low profile, has made the largest reported donation ever given to a political nonprofit, with the total amount far-exceeding $1 billion. Barre Seid, 90, just quietly donated $1.6 billion to a group led by the man that many credit with helping to populate...
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago
CHICAGO - With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring. There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago. The jobs have benefits, union representation, and...
