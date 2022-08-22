ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of M Street and 25th Street for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist […]
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Kings County: Weekend multi-agency human trafficking crackdown leads to 12 arrests

Over the course of a weekend in late August, a multi-agency operation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking in Kings County led to the arrests of twelve people. From Friday to Sunday, August 19 to 22, personnel from multiple agencies and organizations — the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the California DOJ, the FBI, and the advocacy group Breaking The Chains — set out to curb the spread of human trafficking and child exploitation in Kings County.
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Fresno man

Fresno police have announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that took place back in May of 2022. 41-year-old Guillermo Perez was identified as the second suspect in the May 18th, murder of Richard Martin. Martin was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the area of Shields and Brawley Avenue, police said.
