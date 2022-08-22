Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change-Triggered Invasive Insects and Diseases Threatens Dozens of US Tree Species with Extinction
US tree species are being threatened with extinction due to a number of emerging invasive insects and diseases initially triggered by climate change, according to a new study. Up to 100 native tree species, including 17 species of oak trees, 29 species of hawthorns, American chestnuts, redwoods, and white bark pine, in the lower 48 states are currently in danger of dying, researchers say.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Human Fossil Could be Our Oldest Ancestors to Walk on Two Legs 7 Million Years Ago
An ancient human fossil discovered in Africa indicate that our ancient human ancestor walked on two legs 7 million years ago which is earlier than previously thought, according to a study led by researchers from Chad and France. The discovery confirms the major evolution breakthrough of the earliest humans from...
natureworldnews.com
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Finds Mangrove Species in Ryuku Islands in Japan Are Isolated Implicating Conservation
Researchers have discovered that the mangrove populations in the Ryukyu Islands are highly separated from one another, which has consequences for conservation, by applying methods from both genetics and oceanography. This mangrove tree is still regarded as being rare, and can be found on some coasts of Singapore like Chek...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find Rare 70 Million-Year-Old Horned Dinosaur in New Mexico
The Bisticeratops froeseorum, which is highly considered as a newfound genus of horned dinosaur, has only been recently unearthed in New Mexico. The particular species was found in Upper Cretaceous strata of New Mexico's San Juan Basin in the year of 1975, which was the first occurrence. Just after scientists discovered a skeleton protruding out of the dirt, that appears to be whereas almost intact and linked to the whole cranium.
natureworldnews.com
Bird Flu Takes 700 Wild Vultures in Georgia Sanctuary, State Workers Euthanize 30 Other Birds
At an animal sanctuary in Georgia that also cares for more than 1,500 other animals, bird flu has killed 700 wild vultures. State employees also put 20 to 30 other birds to death. Officials from the Noah's Ark Bird Sanctuary reported that no other birds there have tested positive for...
natureworldnews.com
Extraordinary Amphibians Can Grow Lungs Then Evolve to Make Them Vanish
The respiratory system is something that people simply cannot exist sans them, and neither can numerous creatures that have internal bones. Certain remarkable amphibians, on the contrary, do not trouble with these sensitive, mucus-y glands. Vanishing Lungs of Amphibians. Experts have found that certain lungless creatures initially create this respiratory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Frogs and Toads: How to Distinguish the World's Largest Group of Amphibians
Their species are identified in a general sense as frogs and toads, but scientifically speaking, they make up the largest group of amphibians in this order, with a wide variety of unique traits and behaviors. Among the three living orders of amphibians, Anura (frogs), substantially outnumber the other two orders...
natureworldnews.com
Intense Drought Reveals 600-Year-Old Statue Hidden in Yangtze River
The Yangtze River plunges, revealing 600-year-old monuments. Three ancient figures are carved into an oblong stone that has emerged from the bed of a drying river. They are thought to have originated during the Ming era when Buddhism in China reached its pinnacle. Intense Heat. A record-breaking heat wave that...
natureworldnews.com
Dugong: The Gentle Giant That Inspired 'Mermaid' Legends Goes Extinct in China
Merely three individuals in China's beach villages claimed sighting the dugong in the previous half decade, according to a poll. The dugong, regarded as the sea's benevolent beast, is thought to have been susceptible to exploitation as well as maritime mishaps because to its leisurely, calm behavior. It nevertheless survives...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Escalates Annual US Flood Damage to $3 Billion, Study Reveals
According to a study from the University of California, San Diego, the sporadic atmospheric river storms that hit the western US could result in flood damage of more than $3 billion annually by the end of the century, a figure that is three times higher than the university's estimate from 2019.
natureworldnews.com
Earth's Crust Chunk the Size of Ireland Found Below Australia
Earth's crust is the outermost layer of our terrestrial planet, seeing at least an ancient part of it would be a spectacle and a one-in-a-lifetime chance. Now, a study led by researchers in Australia discovered a 4 billion-year-old piece of our planet's crust in the state of Western Australia. The...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
natureworldnews.com
Toxic Mercury Levels in Shark Fins and Meat Pose Health Risk to Health, Especially to Women
A team of scientists from the United States and Hong Kong had assessed health risks of eating shark-derived products and found big safety concerns for consumers, especially women of childbearing age. According to Phys.org, shark fins and meat contained dangerously high levels of toxic mercury that pose dangers to human...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change is Melting Glaciers in Switzerland, Historical Imagery Reveals
SWITZERLAND - The melting glaciers, shown in historical imagery, can be attributed to climate change. Glaciers all over the world are suffering due to the climate crisis. Ecosystems are destroyed, local industries are devastated, and perhaps most importantly, a significant source of fresh water disappears as they melt. Researchers have...
natureworldnews.com
DKT Is a Herbal Treatment That Can Prevent the Loss of Essential Gut Bacteria While Also Raising Immune Cell Numbers in the Colon
The effects of traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, found that DKT,...
natureworldnews.com
Rare Orchid Grows in Charles Darwin's Garden After Two Years
After a two-year restoration program, a unique orchid that reproduces by intoxicating insects is flourishing in the gardens of Charles Darwin's home. Wasps, which are typically not thought of as the best pollinators, are responsible for completely pollinating the violet helleborine. Scientists asserted that because they are orderly and precisely...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Describes Evolution of Neisseriaceae Oral Bacteria as New Model Organisms Help Pinpoint New Antimicrobial Targets
Bacteria have probably developed to divide across their longitudinal axis without severing from one another in order to thrive in the oral cavity. Recently, fresh findings from microbial geneticists and environmental cell biologists were presented. They discussed the evolution of these caterpillar-like bacteria from a rod-shaped progenitor as well as...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Outburst Possible as Planet-Sized Sunspot Faces Earth Directly and Continues to Grow
A planet-sized sunspot from the Sun facing Earth and continuously growing is threatening our planet with a potential solar flare explosion in the coming hours or days, according to reports. The sunspot named AR3085 from the active region of the Sun reportedly increased by 10-fold in the past two days...
Comments / 0