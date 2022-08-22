Read full article on original website
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw
Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
Trish Stratus Believes Former Rival Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
While the next WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony isn't until 2023, speculation over which legends deserve an induction is always rife in the wrestling community, and even those who have already earned their place have feelings about it. Typically, WWE inducts one female wrestler each year, with Queen Sharmell taking...
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Box Wearing Fan Sitting At Ringside Unmasked On AEW Dynamite
Nearly a year ago, Kip Sabian debuted his bizarre new look during a meet-and-greet fan event in Chicago at All Out weekend. Subsequently, Sabian would continue to sit ringside at AEW's shows wearing a cardboard box over his head with eye holes, and the slogan "Underrated Over It" written across the front.
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
Big E On How His Broken Neck Has Affected His Dating Life
Big E has been out of action since March with a broken neck, and the muscle of The New Day updated fans on how dating life has been for a man with the injury he sustained. "It's a mess out here, this dating life," former WWE Champion Big E said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "I spent 12 weeks in a neck brace ... Now you're just a charity case. You're a pity case. I can't go on dates with a neck brace ... I haven't gone on a date or anything, but, it's only been a month that I'm out and about, but I'm seeing people."
Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish
There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
Dexter Lumis Attacks And Drags Away WWE Star During Match On Raw
For a third week in a row, Dexter Lumis made his presence felt on "WWE Raw" during a match involving AJ Styles. However, we now know that Lumis was targeting The Miz all along, and not The Phenomenal One. During the Styles & Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa & The Miz...
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
Rey Mysterio Recalls Having To Tell Dominik's Teacher That Family Drama Was Just WWE Storyline
Every professional wrestler is looks to achieve storylines that look realistic, and the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero crossed into that zone. The two men battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who got the chance to appear on television as a young child — his first exposure to the business. But at one point, this angle became a little too realistic for one aspect of Dom's life.
Bayley Wrestles First WWE Televised Match Since Major Knee Surgery
After returning at SummerSlam late last month, we weren't sure when we'd see Bayley step back between the ropes for another match. Not too long after her return, it was announced she'd team up with new allies IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to take on the team of "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Before that though, Bayley competed at house shows during WWE's recent tour of Canada even crossing paths with WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Despite wrestling on house shows, it was unclear when WWE's "Role Model" was going to return to the ring on TV. That was, until tonight.
Identity Of Man Who Tried To Attack AJ Styles On WWE Raw Reportedly Revealed
AJ Styles had a rough few weeks at work. After getting jumped by Dexter Lumis two weeks ago, and then again last week, the Phenomenal One found himself once again being accosted by the barricade — but not by Lumis. This time it seemed to be random fan, but that random fan has now been identified by the @LocCompWWE Twitter account as BattleArts Pro's Rajan Husher. The account's Instagram page was followed by Husher a few days previously — Husher reportedly doesn't have a Twitter account — and two of the wrestlers responsible for training Husher confirmed his identity.
Bray Wyatt Reacts To A Theory Linking His WWE Comeback
It's been nearly a month since Bray Wyatt penned down a note on social media about his perceived love-hate relationship with pro wrestling. There are fans who are still trying to decipher the deeper meaning behind Wyatt's soliloquy — which included references to Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, AEW, ROH, Kane, and even The Rock — and one such fan might have stumbled onto something.
