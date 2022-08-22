ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Michael Thomas Injury Means Moving Forward

After missing nearly 2 seasons with an ankle injury, star wideout Michael Thomas is sitting out of practice this week with an apparent hamstring injury. This is devastating news as his return this season has been hyped up by every Saints fan via social media, showing how much the city of New Orleans is rooting for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Matt Corral
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Isaiahh Loudermilk The Next Great Steeler?

Isaiahh Loudermilk was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 156th overall in the 2021 draft out of Wisconsin. He was viewed by many as a project guy who would go undrafted and likely be the highest sought after undrafted free agent. The Steelers liked what they saw in his ability and did not want to leave it to chance. They traded back in the draft giving up a 4th round pick in order to get him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh: 'No question' Tyler Huntley can be starting QB in NFL

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh both sounded optimistic in late July that Jackson and the club would ultimately come to terms on a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. No such agreement has been announced, however, and Jackson is currently...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

How former GM Kevin Colbert's final Steelers draft stacks up

Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the last of his 20-year reign in Pittsburgh. Colbert’s final pick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, has already been released. With the final preseason game Sunday and cutdown day Tuesday, here’s a look at Colbert's final draft:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Posts Cryptic Tweet About Josh Rosen

With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension for his sexual misconduct allegations now set at 11 games, the Cleveland Browns are moving forward with their contingency plan. QB2 Jacoby Brissett is fully expected to step in during Watson’s mandated absence and at least attempt to keep the team afloat, especially during its tough stretch of games in October and November.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1

Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tar Heels Should Expect the Coastal

The North Carolina Tar Heels come into the 2022 season with mixed expectations. Some think they can win the Coastal. Other experts look at their youth and question how effectively this team could fight against the top of the ACC. The sentiments within the Chapel Hill program are high, but this season will likely come down to two position groups.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

