The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming sees 'night and day' progress out of Ohio State's defense entering 2022

Julian Fleming is feeling good about Ohio State’s defense with the season opener coming. He would know, as he’s had to go up against them in practice. Fleming is expected to be 1 of the top WR options in Columbus this season with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. All of that won’t matter if the defense can’t show some improvement, especially on pass defense. The Buckeyes allowed 246.9 passing yards per game in 2021, which was the 12th-worst in the B1G.
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there

Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano highlights maturity of reclassified freshman Sonny Styles

Ohio State assistant coach Perry Eliano made sure to highlight the maturity of freshman safety Sonny Styles. Styles has impressed his new team prior to the start of his college career. Styles, a reclassified 5-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, is ready to help out Ohio State’s defense. Styles is a safety for the Buckeyes and he has already caught the attention of his position coach, Eliano.
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
