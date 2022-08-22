Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football Players Announce Team-Wide NIL Initiative
The Columbus NIL Club will give paying fans access to meet-and-greets and exclusive interviews with players.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming sees 'night and day' progress out of Ohio State's defense entering 2022
Julian Fleming is feeling good about Ohio State’s defense with the season opener coming. He would know, as he’s had to go up against them in practice. Fleming is expected to be 1 of the top WR options in Columbus this season with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. All of that won’t matter if the defense can’t show some improvement, especially on pass defense. The Buckeyes allowed 246.9 passing yards per game in 2021, which was the 12th-worst in the B1G.
Hear From Brian Hartline, Ohio State's WRs Following 17th Practice Of Fall Camp
Despite the loss of two first-round picks, Zone 6 might be deeper than it's ever been.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there
Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner McCalister speaks on 'gelling together' with Ohio State teammates, gives insight on practice
Tanner McCalister has had to transition from Oklahoma State to Ohio State this offseason after transferring. It looks the safety has been handling it well so far. McCalister followed Jim Knowles to Columbus after appearing in 50 games for the Cowboys. In his Oklahoma State career, he had 125 total career tackles and 1 interception.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano highlights maturity of reclassified freshman Sonny Styles
Ohio State assistant coach Perry Eliano made sure to highlight the maturity of freshman safety Sonny Styles. Styles has impressed his new team prior to the start of his college career. Styles, a reclassified 5-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, is ready to help out Ohio State’s defense. Styles is a safety for the Buckeyes and he has already caught the attention of his position coach, Eliano.
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC program a team to 'keep an eye on' regarding Ohio State commit Carnell Tate
Tennessee has been labeled as a program to keep an eye on for current Ohio State commit Carnell Tate. The Vols were considered favorites for the services of the current 4-star receiver a few months ago, but Brian Hartline and Ohio State won him over in the end. But according...
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Considering Visit To Ohio State For Notre Dame Game
The younger James is one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2023.
Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day
Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
Hear From Tim Walton, Perry Eliano, Ohio State's DBs After 16th Practice Of Fall Camp
The coaches and players feel good about the status of the secondary heading into the season opener.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst Josh Pate says disappointing 2022 for Ohio State would be 'one of the biggest wastes of premier offensive talent'
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes. The preseason No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 is getting picked as a national champion. But what if Ryan Day’s squad fails to meet the high expectations for OSU this fall?. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst highlights how Jim Knowles will maximize the potential of OSU defense
Ohio State fans will like the sound of this. 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate laid some high praise on Jim Knowles and the Buckeye defense. “Defensively there are a lot of guys, a lot of really talented guys, that as individuals have not maximized their potential for Ohio State because they haven’t been put in the best position to,” said Pate.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear
Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
