Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO