ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 76

Penny Ford
3d ago

to the person who wants to get rid of busses how about all the kids who live to far to walk and one car which the working parent uses? what about the special needs kids?Most busses I've seen after they let kids off and there are a lot of cars behind they do pull over and let them pass.The best solution I've seen to keep cars from passing is have the bus be half in both lanes they drive over the double yellow lines and block traffic both ways

Reply(4)
27
Guest
3d ago

On a dirt backroad I kept coming up on a school bus who would not only stop in the middle of the road. Effectively blocking the whole road. But then the driver would absolutely blind me with the brights. I’ve never attempted to pass a bus when they’ve had lights flashing. I’d stop further back then law even states. No reason for that behavior. I flashed my brights assuming that the driver was not aware the first time. Respect goes both ways.

Reply
14
Kyle Kipp-roth
3d ago

yes there are bad bus drivers some by there own choosing some by poor training but anyone who wants to judge needs to go to there local bus gradge and put in an application help solve the shortage problem if you think there doing so bad and let me tell you driving the bus is the easiest part and anyone who doesn't understand why a driver would block the road just park your car on the side of a busy street and watch traffic come at your own kids and wonder if they will stop and anyone who judges my comment I drove school bus for seven years so I can vouch how it feels

Reply
6
Related
WLUC

Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
ISHPEMING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
abc12.com

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT.
KENTUCKY STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#New Laws#License Plate#Law Enforcement Officer#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
abc12.com

Whitmer and Dixon campaigns at odds on debate schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The campaigns for governor of Michigan are at odds over when to hold debates this fall. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says she accepted invitations for two debates in October -- the first in Grand Rapids and the second in Detroit. But Republican Tudor Dixon's campaign...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy