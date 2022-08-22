to the person who wants to get rid of busses how about all the kids who live to far to walk and one car which the working parent uses? what about the special needs kids?Most busses I've seen after they let kids off and there are a lot of cars behind they do pull over and let them pass.The best solution I've seen to keep cars from passing is have the bus be half in both lanes they drive over the double yellow lines and block traffic both ways
On a dirt backroad I kept coming up on a school bus who would not only stop in the middle of the road. Effectively blocking the whole road. But then the driver would absolutely blind me with the brights. I’ve never attempted to pass a bus when they’ve had lights flashing. I’d stop further back then law even states. No reason for that behavior. I flashed my brights assuming that the driver was not aware the first time. Respect goes both ways.
yes there are bad bus drivers some by there own choosing some by poor training but anyone who wants to judge needs to go to there local bus gradge and put in an application help solve the shortage problem if you think there doing so bad and let me tell you driving the bus is the easiest part and anyone who doesn't understand why a driver would block the road just park your car on the side of a busy street and watch traffic come at your own kids and wonder if they will stop and anyone who judges my comment I drove school bus for seven years so I can vouch how it feels
