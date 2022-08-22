Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
How to watch the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are ready to come to a dramatic conclusion this week at the Tour Championship. An elite 30-player field is set to compete at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the richest prize in golf: $18 million for winning the title. Indeed, the stakes are high...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?
The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGA Tour Should Remember Its Roots and Reject Players' Idea of Limited-Field Events
Might the PGA Tour have a series of events similar to LIV Golf's small-field, no-cut, big-money model? Gary Van Sickle sees that as a ruinous road to go down for a sport that once prided itself on meritocracy.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy is quietly putting together one of the more psychopathic scorecards in recent memory at East Lake
For those of you who do not live on Golf Twitter (lucky you), a quick explainer: a "pyscho scorecard," a term coined by our good friend Shane Bacon, is a scorecard that features all kinds of chaos. Eagles, birdies, doubles and triples, hell, a nine or a 10, too (looking at you, Collin Morikawa). No one is immune to its allure. Tour pros, single-digit handicappers, high handicappers. Everyone goes pyscho once in awhile.
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake
ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
Golf Channel
Lucy Lin, 12, Monday qualifies for CP Women's Open: 'It's a dream come true'
Lucy Lin achieved a childhood dream Monday, while still a child herself. The 12-year-old Vancouver native prevailed in a 3-for-1 playoff to Monday qualify for the LPGA's CP Women's Open, becoming the youngest ever to qualify for Canada's national open. Lin edges Michelle Liu, who at 12 years old in 2019 made her first LPGA start at this event.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy save the day ... for now
ATLANTA — On Wednesday morning at the Tour Championship, Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy journeyed to the press room in back-to-back appearances to trumpet some of the most sweeping changes in the history of the modern PGA Tour. One demonstrated a galvanizing fortitude and leadership, putting the game on his shoulders. The other is the commissioner of the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
There are two rookies in Tour Championship, and one seems a lock to capture season award
ATLANTA — Sahith Theegala knows the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year award competition is all but over. Cameron Young, the only other rookie to have made the Tour Championship at East Lake, has one hand firmly on the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Award. Posting five runner-up finishes in your debut season, including at the Open Championship at St. Andrews, will do that. Theegala knows it would take a miracle to bring himself back into the discussion.
Golf.com
These 3 historic (and fun!) golf courses can be played for less than $50
Many golfers dream of absorbing the game’s rich history by driving down Magnolia Lane, attending service in Oakmont’s Church Pew bunker or tugging one of Merion’s signature wicker-basket flagsticks out of the hole. But let’s be honest, for many golfers, those dreams also may never become a...
Golf Digest
Jay Monahan delivers clear, blunt response to LIV players who may want to return to the PGA Tour in the future
Given the drastic schedule changes and dramatic purse and bonus increases coming to the PGA Tour, there’s a chance players who defected to LIV Golf may reconsider their choices and want to go back. But on Wednesday at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan had a clear, blunt response to those wishing for a return.
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
Golf Digest
Even players who have won the FedEx Cup say the playoffs probably need some tweaking
ATLANTA — It’s not quite there yet. That’s the consensus from the players at East Lake who are taking part in the fourth year of the Tour Championship’s staggered-start format. In 2019, the PGA Tour introduced a handicapping system to structure the leaderboard for the 30...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Comments / 6