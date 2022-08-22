ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
myfox28columbus.com

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
PATASKALA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The undead will roam again as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Zoombies will once again take over Zoombezi Bay this fall as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season starting Sept. 16. This year the event includes two scare zones, four haunts, six amusement park rides, and plenty of food and drink options. “The transformation of...
POWELL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mom creates plant based cleaning products for home and clothes

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Columbus based mom, Carol Mehas, was always on the hunt for “a better way.” During the pandemic, she quickly discovered that popular green cleaning products had a dirty secret: they smelled great, but didn’t actually get the job done. Carol introduced her...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
COLUMBUS, OH

