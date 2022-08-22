Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coachesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
myfox28columbus.com
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS strike doesn't mean kids are unfed: 'Grab & Go' program fueling students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's certainly not ideal. On the first day of School for Columbus City Schools, the students aren't going through typical lunch lines to eat. Instead, they're picking up 'Grab & Go' meals. Meals that provide both lunch and breakfast for the following morning. "It's important...
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
myfox28columbus.com
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools provides clarification on remote learning attendance procedures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With teachers picketing, Columbus City Schools students started the year Wednesday remotely. Many questioned how many students attended their virtual lessons with many parents saying they would not be logging their children on. CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said Wednesday she did not have attendance...
myfox28columbus.com
The undead will roam again as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Zoombies will once again take over Zoombezi Bay this fall as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season starting Sept. 16. This year the event includes two scare zones, four haunts, six amusement park rides, and plenty of food and drink options. “The transformation of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
myfox28columbus.com
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
myfox28columbus.com
CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Mom creates plant based cleaning products for home and clothes
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Columbus based mom, Carol Mehas, was always on the hunt for “a better way.” During the pandemic, she quickly discovered that popular green cleaning products had a dirty secret: they smelled great, but didn’t actually get the job done. Carol introduced her...
myfox28columbus.com
Hasbro's PJ Masks shows us how to be heroes in our community
To be a hero in Columbus, watch PJ Masks on Disney Junior and Disney+ and adopt a local animal from Columbus Humane. You can get more information, go to ColumbusHumane.org or visit them at 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct. in Hilliard.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS parents and preachers hope students will be back in classroom Monday following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Board of Education will convene in a special meeting Friday evening on the tentative contract agreement hammered out early Thursday. The negotiations that were ordered by a mediator lasted 14 hours. The Columbus Education Association said Thursday the comprehensive conceptual agreement tentatively ends the...
myfox28columbus.com
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
myfox28columbus.com
Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
myfox28columbus.com
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
Comments / 0