Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois citizens group forms to oppose labor amendment it says will lead to higher taxes
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that the group says will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes. The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri's voter photo ID, registration law faces lawsuits before it takes effect
(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Herbster forms PAC to promote conservative agenda in Nebraska
Signaling his continuing active involvement in Nebraska Republican politics, Charles Herbster announced Thursday that he has formed a political action committee. The Nebraska First PAC will "educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska's Good Life Great," Herbster said. The 2022 Republican gubernatorial...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions
Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New California homicide data shows increase in 2021
(The Center Square) – Homicides in California increased 7.2% in 2021 as compared to 2020, data released Thursday by Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed. Statewide, 2,361 homicides occurred in 2021, translating to a rate of 6 homicides per 100,000 people. More than 83% of homicide victims were men, and in cases where the ethnicity of the victim was identified, 47.1% of victims were Hispanic, 29.5% were Black and 17.6% were white, according to new data released by Bonta on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Tennessee's inflation-adjusted K-12 school spending increases lower than most states
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s per-pupil spending on K-12 public school students, amongst the lowest in the country, increased an inflation-adjusted 18% from 2002 to 2020 while its student population grew 13%, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. The study looked at spending increases across...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caregiver shortage extends wait for intellectually disabled
ATLANTA — Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son, Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than 7,000 people.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ARKALTEX POLITICS: WINDMILLS IN THE GULF
Shreveport, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: South Carolina inflation-adjusted K-12 spending rose 19% since 2002
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texarkana, Ark. and Texas election races unfolding for November
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the election date is rounding the corner in November, the city of Texarkana in Arkansas and Texas races are unfolding. On the Texarkana, Texas side, all incumbents are running uncontested. While on the Arkansas side, three of four city offices are being challenged in the upcoming election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Idahoans can expect from the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Tuesday, Aug. 23 after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Request for Expression of Interest Released by The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Coalition
The Request for Expression of Interest will allow stakeholders to inform the development of the regional hydrogen hub in the four-state region. As efforts to establish a regional hydrogen hub in the Intermountain West continue, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) coalition released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) Thursday, August 25 to solicit input from key stakeholders. The RFEI provides an avenue for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide vital input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Coalition of Western states opens stakeholder input on clean energy hub
(The Center Square) – A coalition of Western states that have formed a regional “hub” to attract hydrogen development is now taking stakeholder input on the project. The governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came to an agreement in February to form a coalition that would vie for part of the $8 billion in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to form a regional hydrogen hub.
Comments / 0