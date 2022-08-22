Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley and Zelis Lease 170,000 SF in Morristown
Onyx Equities’ $50 million capital improvement plan at 340 Mount Kemble in Morristown has paid off with global financial institution Morgan Stanley leasing 116,578 square feet and healthcare technology company Zelis leasing 53,295 square feet, leaving only 22,760 square feet remaining to be leased. Onyx Equities purchased the former...
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 Set for Oct. 6
Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns Oct. 6 at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken. Founders, C-Suite leaders, and industry experts will take the stage to share their insider insights and innovators will unite to celebrate what’s new and create what’s next with inspiration, education and interactive experiences. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving thousands of attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn and propel their businesses.
CCRM Fertility Acquires the Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science
Denver-based CCRM Fertility, a fertility treatment, research and science company, has announced the acquisition of Livingston-based The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS), a fertility center with 11 reproductive endocrinologists and eight offices throughout New Jersey and New York. The strategic addition of IRMS furthers CCRM Fertility’s growth trajectory and brings its proprietary reproductive medicine expertise to IRMS offices and patients. CCRM Fertility will now serve 11 major metropolitan areas with 34 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Murphy Highlights Education Investments
Gov. Phil Murphy today visited the Passaic Public School’s Dayton Avenue Campus to highlight education investments included in the state’s 2023 budget. The state allocated $1.55 billion to support the Schools Development Authority’s (SDA) 2022 Strategic Plan to advance more than a dozen school construction projects in SDA districts through FY2026, and an additional $350 million for facilities projects in regular operating districts. The Murphy Administration says these funds will be appropriated through the Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund and will not increase the state’s debt burden. $10 million for charter and renaissance school facility improvements and $75 million for capital maintenance and emergent projects will be funded through the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) and SDA.
