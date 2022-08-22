Gov. Phil Murphy today visited the Passaic Public School’s Dayton Avenue Campus to highlight education investments included in the state’s 2023 budget. The state allocated $1.55 billion to support the Schools Development Authority’s (SDA) 2022 Strategic Plan to advance more than a dozen school construction projects in SDA districts through FY2026, and an additional $350 million for facilities projects in regular operating districts. The Murphy Administration says these funds will be appropriated through the Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund and will not increase the state’s debt burden. $10 million for charter and renaissance school facility improvements and $75 million for capital maintenance and emergent projects will be funded through the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) and SDA.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO