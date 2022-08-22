Read full article on original website
followsouthjersey.com
CamCo Commissioners Launch $1.2M Caregiver Relief Program
CAMDEN, N.J. — Camden County residents who have been employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time, the Camden County Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 23.
Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square
Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
billypenn.com
Would you swim in the Delaware River? Floatopia invites you to try it out, in the name of clean water
It’s a giant pink flamingo! It’s an oversized sea turtle! No, it’s a floating brigade of clean water crusaders. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Alliance kicks off its third “Floatopia” event Saturday afternoon, with participants launching from Camden’s Pyne Point Park across from Philadelphia. Inspired by...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
N.J. advocates are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel companies from expanding in low-income neighborhoods
Environmental justice organizations in New Jersey are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel industries from expanding in low-income neighborhoods, which are disproportionately impacted by industrial pollution. On Thursday, Aug. 24, EJ Communities Against Incineration will host a workshop in Camden titled “Liberation From Incineration,” where residents can learn about the harmful...
N.J. county commissioner: I want 3-year spending freeze | Letter
After the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget in April with a county tax-rate cut, the nation started seeing a further rise in gas prices and the inflation rate. Based upon this new trend of rising costs, I feel like we need to do more to...
ocnjsentinel.com
Commenter: BOEM report downplays wind farm’s impact on fishing, tourism
OCEAN CITY – The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is downplaying potential adverse effects of offshore wind projects by setting faulty baselines in its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on Ocean Wind 1. That’s the argument by Barbara McCall, a Florida resident who owns property in Ocean City....
ocnjsentinel.com
View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines
OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
followsouthjersey.com
Local And State Officials Begin Efforts To Remove Illegal Dirt And Debris Stockpile
CAMDEN, N.J. — Approximately 70,000 tons of unlawfully stockpiled material on several properties in Camden City’s Bergen Square neighborhood will be removed after a memorandum of understanding between the City of Camden, Camden Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Camden County, and NJDEP was executed recently. “We can now move forward...
More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey
LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
Suburban Philadelphia Ranks Among the Nation’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
It’s no secret that suburban Philadelphia home buying exploded during the pandemic and is still going strong. But the suburbs have also become one of the most competitive rental markets in the country, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Suburban Philadelphia is the 17th most competitive rental market...
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
fox29.com
'It's disgusting': Uptick in anti-Semitic propaganda has South Jersey communities worried
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Disturbing finds in multiple South Jersey communities as hateful messages are left on people’s driveways. Those who found the messages say they’re disgusted. That hate has no home in their neighborhoods. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents to...
followsouthjersey.com
Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard Coverage
WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady
After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
