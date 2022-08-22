ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
followsouthjersey.com

CamCo Commissioners Launch $1.2M Caregiver Relief Program

CAMDEN, N.J. — Camden County residents who have been employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time, the Camden County Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 23.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
GLASSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
WHYY

N.J. advocates are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel companies from expanding in low-income neighborhoods

Environmental justice organizations in New Jersey are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel industries from expanding in low-income neighborhoods, which are disproportionately impacted by industrial pollution. On Thursday, Aug. 24, EJ Communities Against Incineration will host a workshop in Camden titled “Liberation From Incineration,” where residents can learn about the harmful...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Commenter: BOEM report downplays wind farm’s impact on fishing, tourism

OCEAN CITY – The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is downplaying potential adverse effects of offshore wind projects by setting faulty baselines in its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on Ocean Wind 1. That’s the argument by Barbara McCall, a Florida resident who owns property in Ocean City....
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Economy#The Guide#Art
ocnjsentinel.com

View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines

OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Local And State Officials Begin Efforts To Remove Illegal Dirt And Debris Stockpile

CAMDEN, N.J. — Approximately 70,000 tons of unlawfully stockpiled material on several properties in Camden City’s Bergen Square neighborhood will be removed after a memorandum of understanding between the City of Camden, Camden Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Camden County, and NJDEP was executed recently. “We can now move forward...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
94.3 The Point

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard Coverage

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady

After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy