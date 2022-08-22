Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News
It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision
Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury
Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day
Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Alabama football: Wild historical stat says Crimson Tide will get upset by Texas
Alabama football is seen as a big favorite over Texas in their matchup this year, but a random historical stat could give the Longhorns hope. Alabama is the national title favorite. They’re expected to roll through the SEC to another College Football Playoff bid. They’re the juggernaut out for blood after just missing out on a national title last season.
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear
Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
