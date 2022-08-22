ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear

Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
