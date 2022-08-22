ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combo for Florida A&M Game

North Carolina is going with a classic look for its 2022 season opener. On Thursday, UNC announced its uniform combination for the showdown vs. Florida A&M on Saturday evening at 8 pm in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels enter the season trying to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021 that finished with a bad loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class

College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
ATHENS, GA
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'better set up for success' in Austin than Ohio State, Steve Sarkisian says

When Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback at Texas last week, he did so with confidence after seeing the five-star transfer from Ohio State command the huddle and earn the respect from his teammates during fall camp. Ewers appears more comfortable with the Longhorns and may not have been the right fit for the Buckeyes for reasons beyond his control, Sarkisian says.
COLUMBUS, OH
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports

The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
IOWA CITY, IA
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over

There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jake Dickert says these two WSU freshman won't redshirt

PULLMAN -- Washington State head man Jake Dickert did not hesitate on Thursday when asked by CF.C if there were any freshmen who were not going to redshirt this year. Immediately, Dickert pointed to a pair of players on offense. "Jaylen Jenkins and Leyton Smithson," Dickert said of the running...
PULLMAN, WA
SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
RALEIGH, NC
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
