thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship
It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
racer.com
A successful U.S. driver would take F1 to the next level, COTA boss says
Circuit of the Americas boss Bobby Epstein says Logan Sargeant’s FP1 run for Williams at the United States Grand Prix is “pretty fantastic” but believes an American race-winner is needed to take Formula 1 to the next level in the States. Sargeant will make his FP1 debut...
racer.com
Jeff Gordon to join Porsche Carrera Cup field at IMS
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.
racer.com
VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
racer.com
Andretti not only new F1 team hopeful, just the most vocal - Domenicali
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Andretti is merely the most vocal among a group of several aspiring new teams, and that he doesn’t think the sport needs to expand to increase its value. Andretti Global’s attempt to enter F1 as a new team has been well-documented after it...
racer.com
Schumacher to get new Haas upgrade at Spa
Mick Schumacher will join Kevin Magnussen in running the updated Haas at the Belgian Grand Prix after the team saw encouraging data from the new parts. Haas introduced its first major upgrade in Hungary before the summer break, with Magnussen the only driver to run it at the time. Although...
racer.com
How two tests could decide the IndyCar title
Two private NTT IndyCar Series tests on the horizon should shape the outcome of the championship. The August 26 test at Portland International Raceway, scheduled nine days prior to the September 4 race at PIR, will feature nine cars, with two from A.J. Foyt Racing, four from Andretti Autosport, and most importantly, three from Team Penske, as the trio are set to study the 2.0-mile road course prior to IndyCar’s penultimate round.
racer.com
SVRA reveals biggest schedule yet for 2023
The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) has announced its 2023 schedule, featuring 22 events at premier venues across the country. The series returns to some of the most historic tracks in the United States, while revisiting some facilities after multi-decade absences and adding in a first-time venue with World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) near St. Louis.
racer.com
Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season
In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for the second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The 21-year-old American looks to build on her resume for that quarter-million-dollar award toward an IMSA ride in 2023 when...
racer.com
GTD title fight fierce heading to VIR
With five teams reasonably in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD hunt, this weekend’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway could play a pivotal role in the championship as each of five teams does their best to ensure they go into the season finale Motul Petit Le Mans still in the fight.
racer.com
Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.
racer.com
Cup teams looking for Playoff edge with Martinsville test
NASCAR Cup Series teams have two days to gather data at Martinsville Speedway through an organizational test this week. But don’t expect to see any significant changes emerge ahead of the October playoff race at the track. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning the test is more for the team’s benefit.
racer.com
Trans-Am announces 2023 National and Western series schedules
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announces the 2023 schedule for its National Championship and Western Championship seasons, with 13 and eight events respectively. The new schedule includes some exciting additions and changes, including the return of classic and historic venues and a new two-race challenge on the West Coast.
racer.com
NASCAR penalizes Rick Ware Racing for lost ballast at Watkins Glen
Rick Ware Racing was issued a safety penalty on Tuesday afternoon for the ballast that came off Cody Ware’s No. 51 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen. The ballast flew off Ware’s car during Saturday practice. Some of it landed on the racetrack, and other pieces went through the fence near a group of photographers. NASCAR immediately parked the team and did not allow Ware to post a qualifying lap.
racer.com
De Angelis looking for a little luck in IMSA GTD title hunt
A mere 125 points separate the top five teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class with two events left. With about a 170-point (depending on number of entries) swing possible in each race, it’s anybody’s game. And right in the middle of that fight, unexpectedly after a less-than-stellar start to the season, is Heart of Racing’s Roman De Angelis.
racer.com
VIR’s beauty lies in its precision
The first reaction to Virginia International Raceway is visual. The grounds are stunningly beautiful, a green-brown mural of pastoral hills and bucolic woods. The second reaction – after trying to maneuver a powerful race car over the track’s varying turns and straightaways – is mental. It is as challenging as it is breathtaking.
racer.com
Ricciardo set on staying in F1: ‘This isn’t it for me’
Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula 1 is unclear after his early departure from McLaren, but insists that he still has the necessary determination to compete in the sport. McLaren has opted to terminate Ricciardo’s contract one year before its original end date, reaching a mutual agreement with the...
racer.com
Next Level: Hyundai’s ace up the sleeve
Hyundai’s bid to win a third straight TCR class manufacturers’ championship in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge doesn’t rest squarely on the shoulders of one team alone. In an increasingly competitive and close-fought series, a manufacturer needs to hold the high hand, and Hyundai has an ace up its sleeve in the one-car outfit of van der Steur Racing.
racer.com
Norris on Ricciardo: ‘It’s not my job to focus on someone else’
Lando Norris says he doesn’t have sympathy for Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles at McLaren this year because he feels he has faced the same challenges and dealt with them better. Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of this season — one year earlier than planned — after the...
racer.com
Ricciardo would consider sabbatical to stay in F1
Daniel Ricciardo says he is open to taking a sabbatical from racing next year if it helped him secure a competitive Formula 1 seat in the future. The Australian’s contract with McLaren has been terminated a year early, with Ricciardo leaving the team at the end of this season and yet to secure another drive. While he would command interest from a number of different racing series, Ricciardo says at the age of 33 he’s only interested in staying in F1, and could even take a year out if it helped that cause.
