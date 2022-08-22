Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
PBS will include Goodnow House in Kansas Historic Buildings documentary
Riley County Museum Director Katharine Hensler says PBS Wichita has requested permission to film a segment at the Goodnow House State Historic Site. PBS asked to be allowed on the grounds and inside the buildings, and requested to interview an employee. Hensler said the county is just one of three parties who need to grant access.
Klieman Radio Show Set for Wednesdays, Affiliates/TV Show Times Announced
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State Sports Properties, a property of LEARFIELD, announced today a new day for the Chris Klieman Radio Show in addition to its affiliates for the 2022 season and the return of the Chris Klieman TV show. The radio show will now air on...
Wyatt Thompson Elected to Broadcasting Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Wyatt Thompson, who is entering his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as he is one of three inductees to be enshrined in the Class of 2022. The ceremony...
GoFundMe set up for Wamego mail carrier injured in Sunday wreck
A GoFundMe has been established for a Wamego mail truck driver involved in an automobile crash Sunday near Silver Lake. Family member Sarah Filinger says the fundraiser was set up to pay for travel and medical expenses after 38-year-old Shawn Adams was involved in a three-vehicle crash while delivering Amazon packages for the US Postal Service.
Wamego QB out for six weeks with foot injury
Wamego will be without its starting quarterback for at least the first five games of the season. Wamego senior quarterback Hayden Oviatt was scheduled to have foot surgery yesterday, ruling him out of competition for the next six weeks. Oviatt, who committed to Army on the 4th of July, fractured...
RCPD Report: 8/25/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan on August 24, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. A 41-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his white and silver Trek hybrid bicycle and a blue pull-behind child trailer were stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Public hearing planned for Pottawatomie County solar farm regulations
A public hearing is scheduled next month for residents to provide feedback on potential changes to solar regulations being drafted by Pottawatomie County officials. That’s Pottawatomie County Planner Stephan Metzger. The public hearing culminates 18 months of work by the Planning Commission and staff to determine whether commercial-scale solar facilities should be allowed in Pottawatomie County. Metzger says he’s borrowed much of the framework for the draft regulations from Johnson and Douglas counties.
17-year-old from Junction City arrested for shootings in Manhattan
A 17-year-old from Junction City is facing charges of attempted murder, tied to shootings reported in the 700 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan in June and July. The Riley County Police Department says Brayln Marsh was arrested by Junction City Police on Aug. 11 on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a weapon and one count of criminal threat.
Manhattan crews working on two temporary street projects near Aggieville, Westloop
Traffic will be slowed around Bluemont and North Manhattan Avenue for the next few days. Crews with McCown Gordon closed both eastbound lanes before sunrise Tuesday to pour new concrete but were expected to wrap up pouring in time for the morning commute, to allow the inside (north) eastbound lane to reopen.
Cats Open 2022 Season Friday at K-State Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State officially opens its 2022 volleyball season Friday at the K-State Invitational, as the Wildcats will take on Sam Houston, NC State and Florida A&M over two days at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State, who opens the season at home for the first time since...
Riley County updates employee COVID-19 policy
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs requested the commission approve an updated employee policy regarding COVID-19. If an employee has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they should check their temperature and assess symptoms daily before work for ten days. The employee will wear a mask and maintain social distancing for ten days, and take an at-home COVID-19 test five days after their last known exposure. Clinical Supervisor Jacob Clarke explained why the at-home tests have dropped in accuracy.
K-State’s Lee to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery; Set to Return for 2023-24
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State women’s basketball head coach and senior center Ayoka Lee announced on Thursday that the 2022 All-American will undergo season-ending knee surgery and will return to the roster and complete her graduate degree at Kansas State in the 2023-24 season. “I am...
Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase
Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
Drug Court Program making significant strides despite its infancy
Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams told commissions today that the Drug Court Program is progressing nicely. Started in March of 2022, it is a specialty court authorized by the Kansas Supreme Court, which also has Veterans and DWI courts. Williams explains:. Drug Court is for people with substance...
