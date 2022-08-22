MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning both eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue at the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue were closed to allow for the pouring of new concrete. During this closure, eastbound traffic on Anderson Avenue will be detoured south at 14th Street and around Aggieville via Poyntz Avenue and 11th Street. Westbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be unaffected by this closure and Aggieville will remain open on Moro street.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO