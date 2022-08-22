Read full article on original website
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Woman writes bad check to purchase $12K vehicle in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Redline Auto is down by one $12,000 vehicle after a woman wrote a bad check to purchase it. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 4600 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.
Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Manhattan man injured in Wabaunsee County crash
A Manhattan man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Che Yu Wang was driving his Jeep Westbound near Wabaunsee Road before veering left on the roadway, overcorrecting, striking a nearby ditch, overturning, and settling against the median before catching fire.
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
Manhattan man rushed to hospital after Jeep rolls over, catches fire
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after his Jeep rolled over and caught fire along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Wabaunsee Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning both eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue at the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue were closed to allow for the pouring of new concrete. During this closure, eastbound traffic on Anderson Avenue will be detoured south at 14th Street and around Aggieville via Poyntz Avenue and 11th Street. Westbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be unaffected by this closure and Aggieville will remain open on Moro street.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases
More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 19 - 24
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Benjamin Catuncan, Aggravated assault, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, Arrested 8/18. Faith Griffith,...
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests or injuries were reported when two men in Ogden pulled their guns on each other over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated assault.
