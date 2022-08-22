Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
100fmrockford.com
The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest
ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in the Rockford area this weekend? Here are 11 ideas
ROCKFORD — The final weekend in August is filled with things to do in the Rockford area. You can test your mettle at the Tough Mudder, celebrate the return of the Rockford Rage at the UW Health Sports Factory or stroll through an apple orchard on opening weekend. There...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
WIFR
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?
For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford area H.S. football scores from Friday, August 26
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. BIG NORTHERN […]
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
WIFR
Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
rockrivercurrent.com
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
100fmrockford.com
Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
Five Apple Orchards To Visit This Fall In The Rockford Area
Nothing says fall in the Stateline like visiting an apple orchard! One of our favorite parts of living in the Midwest is being surrounded by farms and orchards. Enjoy your fall traditions and pick up some delicious treats this season!. Here’s a list of local apple orchards and what you...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0