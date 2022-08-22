ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest

ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?

For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
