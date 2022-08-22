Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding
LAKE ARTHUR, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River. Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur. State emergency managers were monitoring...
Titusville Herald
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe. It was...
Titusville Herald
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
Titusville Herald
Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer. There were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers and 252 chicks were raised to the point of being able to fly, both records, said Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon.
Titusville Herald
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on Facebook of...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 24, 2022. Editorial: The State Fair: Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late. It aims to bring us back together as only it can. But take care out there. When Minnesotans talk about their feelings toward the State Fair, one gets the idea that...
Titusville Herald
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
Titusville Herald
Washington ferries seeing increased delays
SEATTLE (AP) — An analysis of Washington State Ferries data shows ferries are running behind schedule this year more than they have in the past decade, with a consistent decline in on-time performance. Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling told The Seattle Times every summer, with 50% more passengers traveling by...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. August 20, 2022. Maybe the Jones Walker law firm will prove that it’s worth the extra $325,000 it could cost Mississippi for its attorneys to take over the second year of pursuing civil litigation to recapture tens of millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds. Time will tell whether having an expensive multistate law firm produces more bang for the taxpayers’ buck than the Mississippi solo practi...
Titusville Herald
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
Titusville Herald
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to...
Titusville Herald
Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday that would pump nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachian communities — an initial installment to help with the mammoth rebuilding still ahead for the stricken region. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and top Republican lawmakers stood...
Titusville Herald
Community Fish Fry to be held in Scheide Park
“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”. The apostle John wrote letters to the newly-formed churches, and his main theme was love. Jesus had said, “Love one another” and “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Jesus lived a life of love, showing love to all people wherever He went. He wanted others to share love with one another.
Titusville Herald
Arizona Team Stax
