Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Makers make their way in downtown Hudson
As creators, Autumn Hill, of Hammond, and Natalie Krause, of Hudson, both had dreams of a small business store front. It was about three months ago when they decided to team up to make that dream come true. On Aug. 13, Beloved Makers and Company doors were opened in downtown...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Fun for all at Pepper Fest parade
The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mort's Deli in Golden Valley shuts its doors for good
Mort's Deli, serving up traditional Jewish-style food for 14 years in Golden Valley, announced it has closed for good. The New York-inspired business made the announcement of the sudden closure on its Facebook page Monday. "We are heartbroken to announce that Mort's Deli has permanently closed. We thank you from...
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Menomonie's 'Mullet Boy' has big plans for prize money after winning best kids mullet
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Menomonie, Wisconsin has an interesting hair history. Over the years, residents have made it to the finals in the USA Mullet Championship three times. This year, 8-year-old Emmitt Bailey finally brought home the title. "I wanted to have cool hockey hair,” Emmitt said. Emmitt’s legendary...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways
Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Here’s your chance to buy a rare artifact once owned by Aveda’s millionaire founder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Collectors across the world will soon have a chance to own beautiful artifacts that once belonged to the founder of cosmetics companies Aveda Corp. and Intelligent Nutrients. The same curiosity that led Horst Rechelbacher, known as "the father of safe cosmetics," to improve the...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
minnesotamonthly.com
The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.
Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the bands performing at the Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 25-28
Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."
Hudson Star-Observer
Police department interns receive business sponsored scholarship
Michaela Moore and Henry Boomsma interned at the Hudson Police Department over the summer. They assisted with the daily mail run, search warrants and even went along for an autopsy. Both interns also assisted in organizing and setting up the national night out, a well attended event hosted in Hudson on Aug. 2.
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items. "People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.
Hudson Star-Observer
Pamela Salisbury
Pamela K. Salisbury, age 66, of Somerset, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her children, Tammy Salisbury and Jason (Colleen) Krohn, her brothers, Mick (Elizabeth) Krohn, Tom Krohn, Gregg (Carla) Krohn, Tim Krohn, Chris (Lisa) Krohn and her sister Patty (Tim) Delaney. She is preceded in death by parents Milan and Delores Krohn and brothers Steven and Dwayne Krohn. Pamela was born November 22, 1955 in St. Paul, MN to Milan and Delores Krohn. With the expanding family, they moved to a farm north of Somerset, WI where the hobby farm was the place to be. Pamela graduated from Somerset High School in 1973 and later went on to serve in the Army. That is where she met her husband Leonard A. Salisbury and they were blessed with 2 children. After returning from the army, she made a career with Washington County, MN government as a Financial Services associate, working with Child services and other financial areas during a 33 year career. Her love of wrestling, Packers football and movies will probably be what most will remember her by. The passion for the stories that were told in the movies and shows she watched, as well as the excitement of professional wrestling and football certainly kept her going. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery with military honors provided by Somerset American Legion Post #111. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
Comments / 0