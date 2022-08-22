Michael “Mike” Craig Willaby, 61 of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on August 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Joy Knoppel will officiate. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service.

