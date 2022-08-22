ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Comments / 0

Related
myalbertlea.com

Tom Jones Tuesday

Aaron talks with Tom about High School sports, Twins baseball and his column back in the Albert Lea Tribune on Sundays.
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Michael “Mike” Craig Willaby

Michael “Mike” Craig Willaby, 61 of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on August 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Joy Knoppel will officiate. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albert Lea, MN
Sports
City
New Prague, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Northfield, MN
City
Glencoe, MN
City
Hayfield, MN
myalbertlea.com

Karin J Nelson

Karin J Nelson passed away at her home in Albert Lea, MN on August 21, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug 28 from 4-6pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug 29 at 2pm at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Albert Lea, MN, with a visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN.
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy