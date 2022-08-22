Read full article on original website
Related
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Girls Tennis team opened season with a Triangular on Tuesday
WINONA SENIOR HIGH – 5, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH – 2, Singles:. No. 1 – Molly Heinert, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 2-6 , -; No. 2 – Julia Reeck, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 3-6 , 0-6 , -;
myalbertlea.com
Head Coach Marc Kruger previews the NRHEG Football team for 2022
NRHEG went 4-5 last year, and Aaron talks with Coach Kruger about returning players, camp they attended at Bemidji State, the Jamboree coming up in Albert Lea this Saturday , and who he thinks are the favorites to win the Gopher Conference.
myalbertlea.com
Tom Jones Tuesday
Aaron talks with Tom about High School sports, Twins baseball and his column back in the Albert Lea Tribune on Sundays.
myalbertlea.com
Michael “Mike” Craig Willaby
Michael “Mike” Craig Willaby, 61 of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on August 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Joy Knoppel will officiate. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myalbertlea.com
Karin J Nelson
Karin J Nelson passed away at her home in Albert Lea, MN on August 21, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug 28 from 4-6pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug 29 at 2pm at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Albert Lea, MN, with a visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN.
Comments / 0