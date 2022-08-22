Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photos with her daughter: 'Love like no other'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving mom life.

The actress shared sweet snaps with her daughter Malti Marie over the weekend, describing her bond with her 7-month-old as a "love like no other," in the caption of an Instagram post.

In the first photo, Chopra Jonas smiles while holding Malti, whose face is turned away from the camera. The second photo features the actress smiling with her little one's feet on her face.

Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have kept Malti off social media for the most part, but have shared a few snaps since they welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January.

In May, in honor of Mother's Day, the couple shared an Instagram post with Malti on Chopra Jonas' page, in which they revealed she had to spend more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The couple did not share any details about Malti's time in the NICU, but they did share their gratitude for Malti finally coming home.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," the caption read.