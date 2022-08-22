ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
CBS DFW

Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches

Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#East Dallas#Heavy Rain#Lakewood#Wfaa
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
FORT WORTH, TX
themonitor.net

Widespread rain causes flooding, closures, outages

First responders placed barricades near the Pritchett Road and Jess Hinton roads in Seven Points following the significant rainfall Aug. 22. The First Monday arbors were completely under water as a result of the downpour Aug 22. Courtesy Photo. Roadways across the area were overrun with water. Some roads became...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Sydney
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

TIMELINE: Gusty storms, heavy rain possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — Another round of severe weather is likely across the Houston area early Tuesday morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the Tuesday morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy