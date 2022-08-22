Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Sweltering heat and humidity ahead of increasing rain chances
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- Sean Kelly
KHOU
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches
Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
KHOU
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
Here’s how to track where power outages are occurring in North Texas
North Texas is experiencing extreme weather, which often can lead to power outages.
Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
themonitor.net
Widespread rain causes flooding, closures, outages
First responders placed barricades near the Pritchett Road and Jess Hinton roads in Seven Points following the significant rainfall Aug. 22. The First Monday arbors were completely under water as a result of the downpour Aug 22. Courtesy Photo. Roadways across the area were overrun with water. Some roads became...
Heavy rain, flooding makes for treacherous commute across North Texas
Stay home if you can, be incredibly cautious if you can’t. That is the message from police this morning as North Texas finds itself partly underwater.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of North Texas
Heavy rain in North Texas brought flooding to the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Monday morning, NBC 5 reported.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
TIMELINE: Gusty storms, heavy rain possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — Another round of severe weather is likely across the Houston area early Tuesday morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the Tuesday morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports...
