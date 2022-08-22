Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s offensive line group for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season
Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates progress of Alabama WR Tyler Harrell, two freshmen for this season
Alabama fans have asked about Tyler Harrell since he arrived on campus in the summer. As a transfer from Louisville, the elite speedster has explosive abilities at wide receiver. He creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic in space. Harrell, a South Florida native, averaged 29.1 yards per catch...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp
Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 16 OL Javion Cohen
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers versatile 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Jamari Johnson
Jamari Johnson tweeted an offer from Alabama Tuesday. Johnson attends Inglewood High School in California, and he is verbally committed to Louisville. The California product garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, but he is projected to receive a rating boost in the near future. He currently holds 20 D1 offers.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Alabama commits play this week
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing in several states and is just kicking off in others. Multiple Alabama commits will be in action this weekend. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama lands a league-high 19 names on preseason All-SEC Coaches Team
Nick Saban and Alabama are expected to run college football in the fall. One indication is the Crimson Tide had 19 players named to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Team. On Tuesday, the SEC’s front office in Birmingham (Ala.) announced the list. Alabama carried the most players for the league, including an SEC-high six first-team honorees. Four of the six names are on defense. The Tide returns the reigning Heisman winner (Bryce Young), the nation’s most feared defender (Will Anderson Jr.), and marquee talent on its roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s O-line adopts the mentality of Eric Wolford as group takes big strides
After its performance from last season, it was clear something needed to change along Alabama’s offensive line. The unit had underperformed to a level unfamiliar to Nick Saban teams of the past as it proved to be inconsistent in both the run and passing game throughout the entirety of the season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s cornerback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football has 12 players on Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist
Jim Nagy and his team of evaluators are ready for college football to start. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, but the University of Alabama has its first matchup on Sept. 3. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced its watchlist, and 12 Crimson Tide players are on it. After having two first-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, Nick Saban could place several names in the first round for 2023. Eight of the 12 candidates for Alabama are defensive players for the Senior Bowl.
tdalabamamag.com
Justice Haynes proves he is a complete 5-Star running back
Alabama football’s running back commit, Justice Haynes has proven he is worthy of a five-star rating, and he is indeed one of the most complete running back prospects in the country during a short time at Buford High School. Before transferring to Buford, Haynes was a standout running back...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 17 RB Trey Sanders
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football 17th practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced indoors for its 17th practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on his new contract extension: ‘This is our home’
Nick Saban already wasn’t leaving Alabama for a long time but opted to extend his new deal even further into the future. Saban’s new contract, which was approved by the Alabama system trustees compensation committee on Tuesday, keeps the seven-time champion in Tuscaloosa through the 2029 season while making him the highest-paid coach in the sport once again.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban receives contract extension once again making him the highest paid coach
One year after signing his new contract extension, Nick Saban once again inked a new deal to remain at Alabama. Saban’s new deal, which was approved on Tuesday by the UA System trustees’ compensation committee, extends the seven-time national champion through the 2029 season adding one extra year to his current deal. Last year Saban signed an eight-year $84.8 million deal to remain with the Crimson Tide.
Comments / 0