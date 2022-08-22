Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates progress of Alabama WR Tyler Harrell, two freshmen for this season
Alabama fans have asked about Tyler Harrell since he arrived on campus in the summer. As a transfer from Louisville, the elite speedster has explosive abilities at wide receiver. He creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic in space. Harrell, a South Florida native, averaged 29.1 yards per catch...
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s offensive line group for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season
Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 16 OL Javion Cohen
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp
Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Alabama commits play this week
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing in several states and is just kicking off in others. Multiple Alabama commits will be in action this weekend. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama lands a league-high 19 names on preseason All-SEC Coaches Team
Nick Saban and Alabama are expected to run college football in the fall. One indication is the Crimson Tide had 19 players named to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Team. On Tuesday, the SEC’s front office in Birmingham (Ala.) announced the list. Alabama carried the most players for the league, including an SEC-high six first-team honorees. Four of the six names are on defense. The Tide returns the reigning Heisman winner (Bryce Young), the nation’s most feared defender (Will Anderson Jr.), and marquee talent on its roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact
Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football has 12 players on Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist
Jim Nagy and his team of evaluators are ready for college football to start. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, but the University of Alabama has its first matchup on Sept. 3. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced its watchlist, and 12 Crimson Tide players are on it. After having two first-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, Nick Saban could place several names in the first round for 2023. Eight of the 12 candidates for Alabama are defensive players for the Senior Bowl.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers versatile 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Jamari Johnson
Jamari Johnson tweeted an offer from Alabama Tuesday. Johnson attends Inglewood High School in California, and he is verbally committed to Louisville. The California product garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, but he is projected to receive a rating boost in the near future. He currently holds 20 D1 offers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 17 RB Trey Sanders
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s tight ends for 2022 football season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 18 WR Jermaine Burton
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
otmj.com
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football 17th practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced indoors for its 17th practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban receives contract extension once again making him the highest paid coach
One year after signing his new contract extension, Nick Saban once again inked a new deal to remain at Alabama. Saban’s new deal, which was approved on Tuesday by the UA System trustees’ compensation committee, extends the seven-time national champion through the 2029 season adding one extra year to his current deal. Last year Saban signed an eight-year $84.8 million deal to remain with the Crimson Tide.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Comments / 0