Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama's offensive line group for the 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama RB Jase McClellan has 'no limitations' heading into this season

Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 16 OL Javion Cohen

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp

Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Where Alabama commits play this week

The 2022 high school football season is in full swing in several states and is just kicking off in others. Multiple Alabama commits will be in action this weekend. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama lands a league-high 19 names on preseason All-SEC Coaches Team

Nick Saban and Alabama are expected to run college football in the fall. One indication is the Crimson Tide had 19 players named to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Team. On Tuesday, the SEC’s front office in Birmingham (Ala.) announced the list. Alabama carried the most players for the league, including an SEC-high six first-team honorees. Four of the six names are on defense. The Tide returns the reigning Heisman winner (Bryce Young), the nation’s most feared defender (Will Anderson Jr.), and marquee talent on its roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?

Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact

Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has 12 players on Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist

Jim Nagy and his team of evaluators are ready for college football to start. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, but the University of Alabama has its first matchup on Sept. 3. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced its watchlist, and 12 Crimson Tide players are on it. After having two first-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, Nick Saban could place several names in the first round for 2023. Eight of the 12 candidates for Alabama are defensive players for the Senior Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers versatile 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

Jamari Johnson tweeted an offer from Alabama Tuesday. Johnson attends Inglewood High School in California, and he is verbally committed to Louisville. The California product garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, but he is projected to receive a rating boost in the near future. He currently holds 20 D1 offers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 17 RB Trey Sanders

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama's tight ends for 2022 football season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 18 WR Jermaine Burton

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban receives contract extension once again making him the highest paid coach

One year after signing his new contract extension, Nick Saban once again inked a new deal to remain at Alabama. Saban’s new deal, which was approved on Tuesday by the UA System trustees’ compensation committee, extends the seven-time national champion through the 2029 season adding one extra year to his current deal. Last year Saban signed an eight-year $84.8 million deal to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

