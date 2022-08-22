Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero program returns for Emporia State Athletics
Emporia State Athletics and the ESU Memorial Union will once again be partnering up to present a Hometown Hero at each Hornet home football game this season, starting with the home opener on Sept. 1 against Northeastern State. "There are so many people doing great and impactful things to serve...
Emporia girls tennis returns experienced group
Emporia High School’s girls tennis team returns a number of key players from a season ago. The team qualified two doubles teams for state in seniors Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank and junior Ashlynn Foraker and senior Kailey Reynoso. Emporia was able to host the state tournament a season ago, and head coach Saul Trujillo is excited that the girls were able to get experience at the state level.
ESU football announces inaugural Brexten Green Scholarship
A fallen teammate's legacy will live on as Hornet football coach Garin Higgins announced the Brexten Green Scholarship Sunday night at the last team meeting before classes started at Emporia State. Carter Richardson, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Neb. will be the first recipient of the scholarship. The scholarship is...
Emporia State announces new football game day experience
Emporia State University has announced a new football game day experience called Live at the Hive. The experience, which will be presented by Busch Light, will feature live music, food trucks, tailgate games and more.
Danen Kistner ready to lead Hartford football
There has been a changing of the guard at Hartford High School. The Jaguar football program has itself a new leader. But not to worry, it’s still one of their own. Hartford graduate Danen Kistner (2017) takes over from Colten Barrett, who resigned during the offseason. But community-oriented football will still be a centerpiece of the program.
Battery complaint filed after football investigation
Police are passing a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team to the county attorney, officers announced Thursday. But Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette Thursday afternoon that he's still waiting to obtain it. “I'm informed we have not received anything from law enforcement yet,” Goodman...
Report ranks school spending equity; Madison leads locally
When it comes to being “equitable” with spending, the Madison-Virgil school district is the best in the Emporia area. That conclusion comes from a ranking released Tuesday by Wallethub. It computed the average household income of all 284 public school districts in Kansas, along with public school expenditures per pupil.
Laura Louise (Clark) Rongish
Wichita, KS - Laura Louise. died Sunday, August 21, 2022. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. sons, David Rongish, Steve (Sandy) nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Laura was born in Emporia, KS on October 5, 1928. She. spent her childhood years in Emporia and graduated from. Emporia High School on May 24,...
EHS football team under investigation for alleged misconduct
The Emporia High School football team is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district. “We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Janet Joyce Pedersen
The daughter and only child of Albert A. Britanik and Margaret Britanik (Stalmac). JJ loved animals her whole life - with a special fondness. for horses, dogs and cats. Through the years, she rescued. many strays, nursed them back to health, and found them. loving “forever” homes (with at least...
It's a dry heat
While southern states get soaked with rain, the Emporia area is warm and dry for a while. In fact, Emporia was a bit cooler than normal Monday. The high at Municipal Airport was 87 degrees, compared with a normal high for the day of 89. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 84.
Day of 'saturation' for troopers and gardeners
“Saturation Saturday” is coming. That could mean wet weather, as well as a crackdown on drunk driving. The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Thursday that it will conduct its fourth annual “Saturation Saturday” enforcement this weekend, with extra patrols and check lanes across the state to reduce impaired driving.
Filmmaker discusses importance of hometown newspapers
MATFIELD GREEN — “William Allen White embodies everything great about Kansas,” Kevin Willmott declared. The screening of his documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas,” Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs was part of the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangout series. The film...
Jennifer Nicole Myers
Jennifer Nicole Myers, 42, of Emporia, Kansas died. Monday, August 15, 2022 around 7:45 AM at her home. Jennifer was born January 26, 1980 in Gridley, California. the daughter of Dennis and Julie (Jones) Maguire. She was. a paraprofessional at Timmerman Elementary School in. Emporia. She always had a real...
River Suite tickets now available
The 2022 River Suite event returns next month on the historic Cottonwood River Bridge overlooking the waterfall in downtown Cottonwood Falls. Come out for an evening of dinner and live music, surrounded by “the unforgettable jewel tones of a Kansas summer sunset” at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Once again, guests will find the white peaked tents and the “aroma of a well-mastered selection of Flint Hills inspired delicacies” in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Open house planned for new Americus preschool
The North Lyon County school district will show off its newest classrooms to the public this week. A “community open house” is planned at the North Lyon County Early Learning Center Wednesday from 4 - 5:30 p.m. It will open for the first day of classes Thursday.
Lyon Democrats spent thousands to fight abortion question
The Lyon County Democratic Committee spent more than $9,600 against the “Value Them Both” abortion question. Documents posted by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission show the local Democrats received $7,170 in contributions through Wednesday, Aug. 17 related to the referendum.
STEM-based workshop encourages creativity, problem-solving
The Emporia Main Street incubator space was filled with the sounds of children experimenting with all the various offerings at the Imaginarium grand opening Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. Owners Dell Jacob and Melanie Curtis, both certified teachers, were happy with the large turnout. “There are STEM (science, technology, engineering and...
