PITTSBURGH -- The longest tenured quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster might not be the team's longest tenured quarterback for long. Mason Rudolph has spent the past five months saying all the right things. That he welcomes the competition with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. That he is fine with having to show he is capable of being an NFL starter, not by default as it was in 2019 but by choice. That he is confident if he shows what he can do, everything will work out one way or the other.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO