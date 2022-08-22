ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Great Allentown Fair lights celebrating 170 years

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
The ‘Magic on the Farm’ act at the Great Allentown Fair will include live animals, comedy and audience participation. Submitted photo

The Great Allentown Fair, a Lehigh Valley classic, will soon welcome thousands of visitors to experience outdoor concerts, rides, games, novelty attractions, food and a splendid showcase of products from the region’s farms, gardens and homes.

One of the nation’s Top 50 fairs, Allentown’s tradition kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 31 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5—the unofficial end of summer Labor Day holiday. Fair organizers are touting this year’s 170-anniversary event as “The Great Allentown Fair Lights it Up!”

The Fair’s Guide and Map posted online and handed out at all fair entrances designates venues and activities that wrap around the fair’s centerpiece, its historic “Home of the Stars” Grandstand venue offering three national artists concerts plus the annual Labor Day tradition, the J & J Demolition Derby.

Tickets are available for The Dropkick Murphys with special guest The Bouncing Souls, Cole Swindell with special guest Chase Rice, The Wonder Years with special guests The Starting Line and Charly Bliss, and the J & J Demolition Derby.

Tickets for the shows range from $49-$84. The J & J Demolition Derby is $15 and $10 for kids 12 and under. Grandstand show tickets include fair admission when purchased in advance of the show date.

Experiencing the Fair

Following the Fair’s Guide and Map, here’s a guided stroll from the grounds’ northwest corner and winding up in its southeast corner to preview what will become fairgoers’ favorite picks of the 2022 Fair.

Right inside Fair Gate 6, the Astound Broadband Farmerama Theater is a grassy park-like variety show site that features free-with-admission entertainment including two weeklong resident attractions that both competed on NBC-TV America’s Got Talent. The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is returning for a second year. Watch the pooches of Puppy Pals perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats that you wish your family pet could do at home!

Another weeklong attraction feature is Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show. These colorful feathered professionals show off their unusual talents in a fun and interactive show. Some new programming in 2022 include trivia nights with KJ Lehigh on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings along with the first annual Bid Calling Competition on Friday evening.

The 2022 Fair Queen Contest and Coronation, sponsored by Signal, will be held at Astound Broadband Farmerama Theater on Opening Night, Wednesday Aug. 31. Five contestants will vie for the title of Great Allentown Fair Queen and the $1,500 scholarship presented by the Pomona Grange and the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

A few paces from the Astound Broadband Farmerama Theater, Robinson’s Pig Paddling Porkers will make another splash at the fair. The fair-famous “oinkers” are back to race around the turf track and dive into their Pig-lympic sized pool. These talented pigs will be performing at Machinery Avenue Court throughout fairweek.

Agri-Land will shelter more than650 farm animals including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits and more. The competition is fierce for best of show at the Judging Tent, the headquarters for livestock judging as well as farm fun events such as Barnyard Olympics sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, Mardi Gras and Hay Bale Throwing contests.

The tent is home to the annual Lehigh County 4-H livestock sale on Saturday of the fair, the year’s culmination project for local youth in the club, and reminds fairgoers of the true and time-honored mission of the fair to encourage agricultural excellence.

City and suburban kids visiting the fair get to experience farm life playing at the Lil’ Farm Hands activity tent presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, visiting the 4-H Barnyard Zoo, decorating pumpkins at the Centennial Stage, participating in the Pedal Push Tractor Pull and other fun activities throughout the week.

Adults may stop by Harvest Patio to relax with a brew while enjoying a perfect vantage to see The One Wheel Wonder, musical performances and some Magic on the Farm that features live animals, comedy and audience participation.

The One Wheel Wonder takes unicycling to the ultimate extreme and will be rolling around Agri-Plex Square, sponsored by Service Electric and PenTeleData.

As fairgoers continue down First Avenue they’ll come across the Heart of the Fair – Agri-Plex. This spacious airconditioned building hosts the best of what is grown, sewn, cooked, created and collected. With many demonstrations, competitions and exhibits, there is never a dull moment.

The Great Allentown Fair is a joyous celebration of the harvest, and for farmers and gardeners, this means raising their crops to peak perfection for judging. For other competitors, it’s taking a striking photo, building a Lego sculpture, dusting off a treasured antique, sewing a fabulous garment, creating a culinary masterpiece and so many more categories for entry.

Seeing over 5,000 items judged and on display inside Agri~Plex is alone worth a trip to the fair. Beyond the showcases in this enormous exhibition building, countless demonstrations and interactive contests have foodies and art enthusiasts flocking to its doors.

The Centennial Stage hosts a variety of contests for children, including Play-Doh Sculpting, pumpkin decorating and a coloring contest. Parents can join their kids onstage for the Mother/Daughter-Father/Son Look-A-Like Contest. Register on site.

The fair’s renowned Farm to Table series of chef demonstrations and culinary tips features more kitchen masters than ever before sharing their secrets. Demonstrations go on every day of the fair.

Wandering the East End

The world famous “Flying Wallenda” family, sponsored by Signal, will have you at the edge of your seat with their deathdefying high wire circus-themed show.

The MainGate will be jamming, rocking and rolling with a variety of extremely talented musicians. Music at the MainGate features Boondock Barons, The Cherrybombs, Scott Marshall Band, The Joes, DJ Menace and a Latin day featuring Grup De’ Ahora.

Fairgoers will find it hard to resist the mouth-watering smells and dazzling food from vendors across the fair. Funnel cake, cheesesteaks, apple dumplings, waffles and ice cream, and fried veggies are only a few of the numerous fair foods that surround the fair.

And speaking of food, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy has once again challenged fair concessionaires to come up with a new treat at their stands, and it’s up to fairgoers to decide which new treat is the best! Location-map ballots are available inside Agri~Plex and at InFAIRmation booths to guide fairgoers to the new foods and then cast their votes for the best!

Hours are 4-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 4 and 12-9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Regular Opening Night admission is $4, a special “$2 Bucks and a Can” promotion lets fairgoers get in by paying $2 at the gate and contributing a food item donation benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley.

“Weekdays Under the Wire” – all fairgoers that attend Thursday and Friday get free admission into the fair between 12-2 pm.

On Thursday, September 1, all active Military and Veterans with ID get in FREE all day on Red, White & Thank You Military Appreciation Day.

On Labor Day Monday, September 5, seniors with ID get in FREE all day for American Bank Senior Citizens Day.

Starting on Thursday, regular gate admission is $8 while ages 12 and under are always free. Purchasing $4 advance admission tickets at the Fair Box Office and online saves 50 percent with no fees added. The advance discount ticket is good whenever admission is charged and on sale through August 31.

Fairgoers may obtain all-day ride wristbands at $20 by purchasing them in advance through August 30. The wristbands sell for $25 on-site at the fair. Individual ride tickets are also available at the fair.

