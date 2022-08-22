ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Adventures With Purpose: Who are the divers who discovered body in search for Kiely Rodni?

By Gino Spocchia
 3 days ago

A volunteer diving team has made a significant discovery in the search for Kiely Rodni after more than two weeks and tens of thousands of law enforcement hours spent searching for the missing teenager.

Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a group of volunteer divers dedicated to search and rescue efforts involving missing people, announced Sunday that it had found a car and body in California’s Prosser Creek Reservoir after police invited the group to help with the case.

“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water,” AWP posted on Facebook. “Family Notified. Law Enforcement on their way.”

In an update on Monday, AWP said it discovered a car matching Kiely’s license plate after less than 30 minutes of searching in the reservoir, with human remains inside.

While members of the Rodni family and the Truckee community await official confirmation of the findings, here’s everything you need to know about the divers and AWP:

Why was AWP founded?

AWP was founded in 2019 by volunteers wanting to dive for rubbish before transforming into a search and rescue diving team committed to helping families find their loved ones in cases of missing people, such as the Kiely Rodni case.

According to ABC News Australia , the group transitioned to helping find missing people about two years ago when they started uncovering clues to missing person cases. Today, there are six members of the team.

To date, the AWP diving team has solved 23 missing person cold cases and possibly a 24th case following the discovery of a car and body potentially belonging to Ms Rodni.

On YouTube, the AWP team has 2.44 million subscribers and its videos range from missing person cases to treasure hunting, as well as missing firearms found underwater.

When did they join the search for Kiely Rodni?

A diver for the AWP announced on 16 August – 10 days after Truckee teenager Kiely went missing – that they would leave their base in Oregon to join the search in north California.

Josh Cantu, a spokesperson for the group, told the New York Post that the police department in Placer County and other agencies had requested their assistance in the search for Kiely.

On 19 August, AWP arrived in Truckee and said it would start looking for Kiely while police began to scale back t heir own response, the Sacramento Bee reported. The volunteer divers then began searching the water at Prosser Creek Reservoir by Sunday.

Mr Cantu said although police told the Prosser Creek Reservoir had already been covered by police in a “rigorous” search, his diving team located an object that shouldn’t have been there. That was the car and body potentially belonging to Ms Rodni.

“Police told us they did a rigorous search of this body of water,” AWP spokesperson Mr Cantu said. “They gave us a grid map and made us confident we didn’t need to search here.”

What tools does AWP use?

A diver for AWP told local news station KCRA-TV that the group’s sonar technology could have made the difference in the search for Kiely, whose cellphone was last traced to the edge of the Prosser Creek Reservoir on 6 August.

While law enforcement agencies deployed boats in the search, AWP used sonar radar tools to detect objects underneath the water surface – such as sunken cars.

Mr Cantu added to the Post that even Sonar technology can miss objects underwater if operators are not fully trained or experienced.

What did AWP find in Prosser Creek Reservoir?

Nick Rinn, a AWP diver, told the Post he found a body in a car within minutes of entering the water, and while it was close to the shoreline, it had not been visible above the water – only via sonar.

“I went down and did my inspection. I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle,” he said. “Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there.”

Mr Cantu added: “Our sonar showed an object bigger than a rock that shouldn’t have been there. One of our divers went underwater and was able to identify a vehicle.”

Law enforcement were informed and the car containing a body was removed from the water on Sunday, when it was taken for analysis. Officials are yet to confirm if the body is Kiely’s.

What other cases have been solved by AWP?

Among the 23 cases the diving group has solved is the 2003 disappearance of Philadelphia father James Amabile, who was found in a lake in the state in March after his family said he experienced a diabetic shock before driving into the water.

At a press conference the day after a body was found in the search for Kiely, AWP said it would be joining another search in California for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma.

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Pair Who Vanished on Same Day, in Same Area as Kiely Rodni Are Found Dead

A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: New photo shows teen hours before she vanished from camp party as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search

Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground. It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen. In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.The...
TRUCKEE, CA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found

After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes

The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
studyfinds.org

Meet the WALKING shark that breaks all the rules for survival!

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Move over “Sharknado,” scientists have found an actual shark that walks! The first-of-its-kind study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University reveals that young epaulette sharks are able to walk in and out of water using their paddle-shaped fins. The species (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) grows...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body

A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
TRUCKEE, CA
