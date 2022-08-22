ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cláudia Celeste: Who is today’s Google Doodle?

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoOD0_0hQiaHFt00

Monday’s Google Doodle is dedicated to celebrating the life of Cláudia Celeste, the first transgender actor to appear in Brazilian telenovelas.

On 22 August, thirty-four years ago, Celeste made her first appearance as an openly trans woman in the debut episode of Olho por Olho.

She was not only an actor, but also a singer, director, producer, and author who paved the way for future generations of transgender and LGBTQ+ talent in Brazil.

Born in Brazil in 1952, the multihyphenate began exploring her identity and talents while in the army. After she served, she went on to earn her beauty diploma and became a hairdresser in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro at age 20.

It was her daily life working at a salon that she says inspired her to transition. That same year, she joined a friend on a theatre audition, where she too landed a role. She made her debut as a dancer in Beco de Garrafas.

Later in 1973, she was invited by a Rio de Janeiro theatre, Teatro Rival , to lead the production of O mundo é das Bonecas, alongside other well-known transgender performers.

Following the show’s success, Celeste’s talents were recognised and she earned greater opportunities to dance and perform productions throughout Brazilian nightclubs.

A few years later, in 1977, she was scouted by a director who had seen her Teatro Rival performance and asked her to join his soap opera Magic Mirror. At the time, nobody in the cast or crew knew she was transgender. It was cancelled soon after when media headlines drew negative attention.

As a result, Celeste left for Europe to pursue other things. However, she eventually returned to Brazil where she auditioned for a starring role in Olho por Ohlo. She beat out 200 others and would go on to lead the series. It wasn’t until management “found out” her trans identity that she was ousted from the cast.

It was Celeste’s perseverance in the face of discrimination that cemented her legacy as a pioneer for LGBTQ+ and trans performers worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been remarkable...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s new podcast beats Joe Rogan in Spotify rankings

The Duchess of Sussex has beaten Joe Rogan for the Number One spot on Spotify’s US podcast rankings.On the first episode of her new show Archetypes, Meghan Markle interviewed tennis great Serena Williams, who was also a guest at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The hour-long episode also reached the top spot in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand Spotify podcast charts.Rogan, who hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, has largely dominated the rankings since 2020, when he moved his show exclusively onto the streaming platform. His series has come under increased scrutiny for spreading misinformation about...
TENNIS
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Google Doodle#Transgender#Racism#Brazilian#Beco De Garrafas#Bonecas
The Independent

First exhibition at newly refurbished Burrell explores story behind collection

The story of how the “wonderful” Burrell Collection came to be will be explored in the first exhibition at the museum since it reopened following a major refurbishment.The Burrells’ Legacy: A Great Gift to Glasgow, which opens on Saturday August 27, charts the collecting and legacy of Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance, Lady Burrell.The collection was amassed by Sir William Burrell and donated to Glasgow by the shipping magnate and his wife in 1944.The museum, situated in Glasgow’s Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.25 million project...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Woman gets tattoo 'fail' on foot resembling Citroën logo

A woman from the US has shared footage of her faded tattoo “fail” that left TikTok users comparing the ink to the Citroën logo.Hannah Ware shared footage of the tattoo on TikTok, and said that she paid just $8 (£6) for it in India.Ms Ware recorded a video of the ink three weeks later, where it could be seen to have faded slightly.However, rather than the fade, TikTok users were quick to point out the tattoo’s similarity to the Citroën logo.“At least it was only eight dollars,” Ms Ware said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

808K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy