Charlotte, NC

Scorebook Live

Charlotte Catholic's Blanca Thomas is tough to defend

At first glance, Blanca Thomas was mystified by the defense Charlotte Chambers threw at her in a 45-36 state playoff loss March 5. “People always talk about a box and one and I thought that’s what this was,’’ Thomas said. Although the 6-foot-5-inch center for Charlotte Catholic has seen a lot of ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings

Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings. Queen City 3A/4A rival Hough slides to No. 3; Charlotte Catholic fourth. Chambers High puts its No. 1 spot in the Magnificent Seven football rankings on the line with a road trip to Virginia power Highland Springs High. The Queen City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
goheels.com

Extra Points/HBCU Tribute: Pioneers

The color barrier officially fell for Carolina's varsity football team in 1968 with quarterback Ricky Lanier taking his place on the roster wearing jersey No. 14. The next year, linebacker James Webster and defensive end Judge Mattocks joined the squad. By 1974, the Tar Heel roster included six black players out of 83 players—Charles Waddell as a senior co-captain along with senior defensive tackle Ronnie Robinson, junior halfback James Betterson, sophomore defensive back Russ Conley, sophomore defensive tackle Rod Broadway and sophomore defensive back Early Jones, a walk-on from the baseball team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Three Things Learned from the depth chart announcement

Monday, Mack Brown held a press conference announcing the depth chart going into UNC’s “Week Zero” game against Florida A&M. The most important announcement was that redshirt freshman Drake Maye is the day-one starter. Hopefully that will be the case well into the season, as the last thing a football team wants is see-sawing between quarterbacks. Plus, if Carolina has to start Jacolby Criswell at some point, that means Maye either underperformed or got hurt. So fingers crossed there.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M

CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Alexis Owens

Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
ROPER, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina

Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Bellarmine University#Ncaa Tournament#Atlantic Sun Conference#Jacksonville University#Queens Men S Basketball#Division#Curry Arena#Mid American#Southern Conference#Northeast Conference#Clinton College#Lasalle University#Royals#Morgan State
thecharlotteweekly.com

Hardison, Myers to receive The Women In American History Award

CHARLOTTE – The Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will award Carol Hardison and Caroline Myers on Sept. 8 with the DAR's Women in American History Award for their decades long service working to improve the lives of those in need. Hardison works as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night

I spent a weekend without a toilet or a plan exploring western North Carolina in a bright yellow 19-foot van, and I loved every minute. The big picture: The #VanLife trend has been on the rise since the pandemic. After months or years stuck in the house, some have chosen to go nomadic and live part- […] The post Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’

A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
triwnews.com

Half The Power Is Out

CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director

CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Six at Morton & Gettys included in new editions of “Best Lawyers in America”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Six attorneys at Morton & Gettys are included in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” All have been recognized for multiple years in the national peer-reviewed guides. Estate planning and probate law specialist Joe Raad is marking ten years of honors, while John Gettys and Joshua Vann have been included for five consecutive editions.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

