ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

College students return to campus without access to abortion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c59c2_0hQiZIbD00

Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion.

The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, triggering a state law that has banned virtually all abortions in Texas. Now, in the midst of starting new classes Monday and joining a sorority, she's also worrying about the new law.

“Texas chooses the baby’s life over the mother’s,” she said. “I don’t want this to happen to me.”

Roth is among students who say new abortion restrictions in states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to college campuses this fall. The changes are public, energizing activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights, but they're also intimate.

Ohio State University said the ruling doesn’t change the services provided by its Student Health Services or its medical center, noting Ohio already prohibited state institutions from performing elective abortions. It also doesn't affect how OSU's Title IX office handles reports of sexual assault.

But some students say those situations have crossed their minds as they contemplate the fall of Roe and Ohio's ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” That can be as early as six weeks’ gestation, before many people know they’re pregnant.

Nikki Mikov, an Ohio State junior from Dayton, said news of the legal changes initially made her nervous that her options would be limited if she became pregnant. But by the time she was back on campus last week, she said her thoughts were more focused on more immediate things — moving in, friends, classes.

Conversations about the changing landscape of abortion access seem to have dwindled since early summer, said Brian Roseboro, an Ohio State senior from Montclair, New Jersey. But the 21-year-old, who's single, said the new law is making him more careful and conscious about using contraception this year.

“I’m definitely thinking about it way more,” Roseboro said.

Ohio University junior Jamie Miller said he participated in multiple protests this summer, including one where he gave a speech addressing how support for abortion rights overlaps with advocacy for bodily autonomy for transgender people like him.

More intimately, Miller, 20, said the new limits on abortion influenced the decision he made with his partner to avoid sexual activity that could risk pregnancy. After years of taking testosterone, going through with a pregnancy wouldn't be healthy for him or for the child, he said, adding that it also would upend his education and put him into debt.

"It would be pretty catastrophic in every sense of my life," Miller said.

After Emily Korenman, of Dallas, decided to study business at Indiana University, she was frustrated to learn her new state passed new abortion restrictions that take effect Sept. 15 and allow limited exceptions. The 18-year-old said it didn't change her mind about attending a school she really likes, but she isn’t sure what she would do if she became pregnant during college.

“I personally don’t know if abortion would be the choice I would make,” Korenman said. “But I would respect anyone’s opinion, you know, whoever’s body it is, they have the right to make that choice.”

Anti-abortion activists in states such as Indiana and Ohio say they're planning to advocate for more campus support for pregnant students, now that abortion is no longer an option in most cases.

Campus members of Students for Life of America say they plan to interact with like-minded organizations that support sexual assault survivors and collect baby items for parents in need.

They also hope to further their cause of stopping abortion. They want to build relationships, even with people who have different viewpoints on abortion, and “find where we can agree, so that we can help them and then go further into changing other people's minds" about abortion, said Lauren McKean, a sophomore at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Supporters of abortion rights also plan campus outreach.

Cleveland State University sophomore Giana Formica said she got hundreds of condoms through a nonprofit organization for her campus advocacy group to distribute, and she bought some emergency contraception to have in case someone she knows needs it.

“As like a queer individual in this stage of my life, I am most likely not going to be in a place where I become pregnant," she said. “I’m doing this for other people because it’s not something that I need right this second.”

Formica said she’s also expecting to face more aggressive disagreement from abortion opponents during outreach activities on campus with her chapter of URGE — Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity. So she’s thinking about how to navigate those conversations with fellow students and where she draws the boundaries for cutting them off.

Zoya Gheisar is pondering how to talk about it, too. She leads a Planned Parenthood-affiliated student club at Ohio’s Denison University. On the cusp of the new school year, she was still trying to figure out what information peer sex educators will provide when they talk with first-year students, and how to help club members discuss abortion issues more empathetically.

“When we have conversations as a club, I really try to steer away from the rhetoric that can be so polarizing,” said Gheisar, a 22-year-old from Seattle.

Her hope, she said, is to move toward discussion that acknowledges “this is a truly intimate thing, with real people at its heart and core."

___

For more back-to-school coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/back-to-school

___

Franko reported from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press reporter Patrick Orsagos in Columbus contributed.

Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 7

adam
3d ago

While the abortion atrocity is awful. Why do college students need to have abortion right to attend school? Why are those two things paired together

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Fortune

Abortion access is so important to college students that 30% would consider switching schools if they didn’t have it, according to a new survey

Location is everything, especially for college students when it comes to choosing where to go to school and spend the next four years of their lives. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, and the constitutional right to abortion along with it, it seems that location is becoming even more important to American students.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Vice

College Students Are Worried That Anti-Abortionists Will Rat Them Out

When Nimisha Srikanth, the president of a reproductive justice group at Texas A&M University, was performing her requisite background checks on potential club members last year, she noticed two applicants were following anti-abortion groups on Instagram. “I immediately denied their request. They don’t have access,” the 21-year-old public health major...
COLLEGES
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#College#Medical Abortion#The University Of Texas#The U S Supreme Court#Ohio State University#Student Health Services#Osu
Kansas Reflector

These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote

You could tell that no one was prepared for the nearly 20-point victory by abortion rights forces in Kansas by the incredibly dumb takes that soon followed. Anti-abortion supporters, insulated by the U.S. Supreme Court over the past half-century from the unpopularity of their beliefs, were faced with a broad public rebuke. This wasn’t a […] The post These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

808K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy