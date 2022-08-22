ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their Homestead neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Blaine County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Blaine County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at hookah lounge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a blaze at a hookah lounge in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Street on Wednesday. Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. There was a partial collapse of the building when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Mushroom#Loveseat#U Haul#K 9 Neo#The U Haul

Comments / 0

Community Policy