Oklahoma County deputy wounded in Monday shooting out of surgery and recovering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma County deputy that was injured in a shootout on Monday is now out of surgery and recovering. The sheriff's office said Mark Johns was with Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Monday to serve lock-out papers when Benjamin Plank opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Swartz.
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood
EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their Homestead neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told...
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at hookah lounge
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a blaze at a hookah lounge in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Street on Wednesday. Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. There was a partial collapse of the building when...
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
Friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz planning memorial bike ride in his honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, who was killed while serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week, some of his close friends are planning a memorial bike ride in his honor. Those close...
'We simply cannot sustain this': OKC Animal Welfare urges adoptions amid capacity crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Animal Welfare continues to waive their adoption fees due to the shelter being over capacity. The OKC Animal Welfare said 95 animals came through their doors on Wednesday and 20 euthanasia's were performed. "We simply cannot sustain this," OKC Animal Welfare said in a...
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
State Board of Education rejects discussion over Tulsa, Mustang accreditation concerns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passionate argument. "I love Tulsa Public Schools. I love what you're teaching my child. I love our school. I work in the garden there every week." After passionate argument. "The law does prohibit instruction based on the concept that individuals are inherently racist. There's no...
Actor John Stamos, Beach Boys coming to OKC Civic Center for charity concert
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Actor John Stamos will be visiting Oklahoma City in September with The Beach Boys for a charity concert. Stamos will be teaming up with The Beach Boys for a charity concert on Sept. 24. The concert will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's "Food for Kids" programs.
