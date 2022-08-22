Read full article on original website
Related
wessonnews.com
Co-Lin ministry welcomes new campus director
The Baptist Student Union ministry at Copiah-Lincoln Community College has welcomed a new leader in Jedd Moak. The Brookhaven native takes the helm after the longtime ministry of Bruce Brady, who retired after the past academic year. A graduate of Co-Lin and Mississippi State University, Moak previously worked with the...
wessonnews.com
Preseason Watch List Announced for the 27th C Spire Conerly Trophy
Mississippi’s top college football player will be announced during the C Spire Conerly Trophy Presentation in Jackson, Mississippi following the conclusion of the regular football season. While a full season of surprises awaits Magnolia State football fans, the Preseason Watch List for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy features...
Comments / 0