Ridgecrest Parade of 1,000 Flags to remember anniversary of 9/11
Sept. 11, 2022, will mark the 21st anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. which killed 2,977 people and injured over 6,000 others. In the years that followed, the country struggled to make sense of a tragedy of such magnitude. In Ridgecrest, the first 9/11 observance of planting...
Ridgecrest Police Log for Aug. 23
Occurred on E Ridgecrest Bl. Anon rp states male and female arguing. . Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred at Santiago Ridgecrest Estates on W Ward Av. . Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states. that she wants her sister removed from the residence. rp states sister is drunk and does not...
Lowry awarded Fred Hawkins Memorial Scholarship
Jessica Jo Lowry (center) was awarded the Fred Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by members of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation Board. Also pictured are members of the board, along with Jessica's family and friends. Lowry will receive $1,200 plus testing fees in order to further her education as an emergency medical technician. The scholarship was awarded to Hawkins for his advocacy and mentorship of EMTs and paramedics. RRHF Vice Chair Leslie O'Neill noted that the foundation had a selection of highly qualified candidates to choose from, adding that Lowry in particular stood out for her determination and commitment. “I can hear Fred cheering you on,” said O'Neill. “We wish you the very best as you embark on this adventure!”
Ridge Writers cross the lines, dot the tease
Award-winning playwright and author of “Turn Right at the Water Buffalo” Jeannie Barroga will speak about “Crossing the Lines and Dotting the Tease: When Fiction Mirrors Memoirs” for the Ridge Writers general meeting, Thursday, September 1, in the meeting room of Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. Admission free. Mask requested.
Randsburg General Store slated to close doors in October
In 1895, Randsburg rose up from the desert floor and become a notorious mining town rich with gold nuggets. A mining camp quickly formed named Rand Camp. Both the mine and camp were named after the gold mining region in South Africa. Located on the west side of U.S. Route...
Indian Wells Valley Water District Seeking Applicants for Pilot Program
Ridgecrest, CA — The Indian Wells Valley Water District is seeking applicants to participate in a Junior Associate Board Member Pilot Program. The objective of the program is to promote public outreach, engage the community, increase awareness about the District’s activities, and provide education on local and regional water matters among young community members. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must: 1) Reside or work within the District service area, 2) be 16 to 24 years old, 3) have interest in local government and civic engagement, 4) be available to attend evening and afternoon meetings, and 5) be willing to commit to the full year of the pilot program.
Elks Scholarship open locally, nationally
The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.
