Jessica Jo Lowry (center) was awarded the Fred Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by members of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation Board. Also pictured are members of the board, along with Jessica's family and friends. Lowry will receive $1,200 plus testing fees in order to further her education as an emergency medical technician. The scholarship was awarded to Hawkins for his advocacy and mentorship of EMTs and paramedics. RRHF Vice Chair Leslie O'Neill noted that the foundation had a selection of highly qualified candidates to choose from, adding that Lowry in particular stood out for her determination and commitment. “I can hear Fred cheering you on,” said O'Neill. “We wish you the very best as you embark on this adventure!”

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO