Baker Mayfield Wins Starting Job For Carolina Panthers, Will Face Browns Week 1

Baker Mayfield has earned the starting job for the Carolina Panthers after a competition with Sam Darnold in training camp, according to NFL league sources.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news on social media Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Patriots 20-10 in Friday's preseason game, Mayfield did not play.

The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft and he stayed with the team until injuries and the acquisition of Deshaun Watson forced a change. The Panthers traded for Mayfield on July 6.

To make things even more interesting, the Browns will travel to Carolina Week 1 to face the Panthers.