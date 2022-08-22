Read full article on original website
KTUL
State Board of Education rejects discussion over Tulsa, Mustang accreditation concerns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passionate argument. "I love Tulsa Public Schools. I love what you're teaching my child. I love our school. I work in the garden there every week." After passionate argument. "The law does prohibit instruction based on the concept that individuals are inherently racist. There's no...
KFOR
Pay It Forward: Carl Albert coach shaping lives in the barber chair
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Coaching kids through life. That’s the mission at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City. Coach Cameron Couch has been leading young men and women through adolescence for the better part of 20 years. He is living an example first modeled for him...
okcfox.com
NPS teacher resigns from district after sharing QR code for library access with classroom
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE FROM NPS:. Tuesday evening, the Norman Public School district sent the following statement:. "A concern centered on a Norman Public Schools teacher who, during class time, made personal, political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions. Like many...
Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC
Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army's "Doing the Most Good" dinner event.
Dillon Gabriel might well turn out to be best Sooner quarterback this century
Over the past decade — and even in the decade before that — the Oklahoma football program had produced some of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, under Lincoln Riley, OU seized claim to the title as Quarterback U. Two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up played under Riley at OU. With that reputation, Riley was able to attract the top quarterback recruits in the country while at Oklahoma.
KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma
Opportunity in the depth chart helps, but what really gets a freshman early playing time is his willingness to play special teams and, if he has it, elite speed.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KTUL
It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle, a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins, and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But for Traywick, this isn't...
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
KFOR
Choctaw HS put on lockdown after an unauthorized person showed up to football practice
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) — Parents were notified of an incident at Choctaw High School that put the school on lockdown Tuesday. The note from the school superintendent states that during football practice a coach noticed a person not associated with the program at the school with what looked like a gun in the person’s belt.
Man arrested after gun was brought to football practice
Choctaw High School football players and coaches experienced a scary situation Tuesday, when a man showed up to practice with a gun.
news9.com
Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police
Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting
Two Oklahoma County deputies were shot near Southwest 78th and Youngs early Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the deputies unfortunately passing away just hours later.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
