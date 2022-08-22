ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

A new commercial/medical Building project breaks ground

Jacksonville, FL - 9084 RG SKINNER PKW, LLC, a partnership between entities of Meek Companies, a Real Estate Advisory and Project Management Services Company, and JJM Realty Partners, LLC, a Commercial Real Estate Investments and Management Firm, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new medical office project located in Campfield Commons on the Southside at 9084 R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville Florida. The two buildings, 13,980 sf project named “Commons Park,” will enjoy parking of 5.65/1,000 sf with signage on R.G. Skinner Parkway. The one-story design adheres to the strict standards established by Campfield Commons while providing prominent tenant signage on the façade above tenant spaces. Immediate neighbors of Commons Park include UF Health ER/Urgent Care, Goddard School, and Choice Hotels’ Woodspring Suites extended stay concept. Other neighbors include Caven Dental, 24/7 Pediatric Care Center, and First Coast Family Medicine. Delivery expected 1st quarter 2023!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 3143 Justina Road, contractor is Precision Playgrounds-Jax Inc., install playground equipment at Justina Road Elementary Park, $158,139. Flagler Center III, 13924 Egrets Nest Drive, contractor is Morrow Construction Co. Inc., 286,241 square feet, five permits for apartment, maintenance and mail kiosk buildings, $29.82 million. Office, Bank, Professional.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

904 Day: ‘Small businesses are the backbone of the economy’

At the center of Labor Day weekend, 904 Day celebrates local small businesses in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, the coverage area for the area code. The 904 Day movement wants residents and businesses to support area businesses, organizations and destinations Sept. 4 and throughout Labor Day weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

8825 Moncrief-Dinsmore Road and Jolene Drive, Jacksonville. Buyer: Stonemont Holdings LLC, Stonemont NCM LLC, Stonemont Sherrysam Realty LLC, Stonemont 3765 LLC and Stonemont VM LLC. Seller: Stonemont Village Apartments LLC. Previous sale: $7,275,000 in 2021. DUVAL. $4,853,012. Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville. Type: Planned commercial. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: BBKR Development...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelweekly.com

Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville

Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Jacksonville cold storage projects win city financial support

Two companies proposing cold-storage and distribution facilities in North Jacksonville won a combined $5 million in property tax breaks from the city. City Council voted 17-0 on Aug. 24 on two bills approving the Recapture Enhanced Value Grants, property tax refunds, for unrelated facilities by third-party logistics company Arcadia Cold Jacksonville LLC and New Jersey-based cold-storage company FreezPak Logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Graham & Co. to develop Northwest Jacksonville warehouse center

Birmingham, Alabama-based Graham & Co. announced Aug. 24 it bought 21 acres at West 12th Street and Edgewood Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville to develop a two-building, 250,800-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Graham & Co. plans to break ground in early 2023 on the “W. 12th/Edgewood Logistics Center.”. Completion is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Note: Ulta Beauty remodeling at The Markets at Town Center

The city issued a permit Aug. 10 for Rectenwald Brothers Construction Inc. to remodel the Ulta Beauty store in The Markets at Town Center at a cost of $687,982. The 9,990-square-foot store is at 4860 Big Island Drive. The contractor is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Be the first to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket

ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council approves $7.15 million for Furchgott’s renovation

The Jacksonville City Council approved a $7.15 million city-backed forgivable and deferred loan package for developer Lotus Commercial USA LLC’s plan to renovate the historic former Furchgott’s Department Store into apartments and retail space. Council voted 15-0 on Aug. 24 to approve the financial assistance for the at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

BurgerFi expects early October airport opening

HMSHost expects to open BurgerFi at Jacksonville International Airport in early October. BurgerFi will occupy the former Brooks Brothers store in the post-security area. Host International Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland, registered with the state Division of Corporations on Aug. 15 to do business as BurgerFi in the central concourse. HMSHost...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community

The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant

Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
SAINT MARYS, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

