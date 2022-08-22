Jacksonville, FL - 9084 RG SKINNER PKW, LLC, a partnership between entities of Meek Companies, a Real Estate Advisory and Project Management Services Company, and JJM Realty Partners, LLC, a Commercial Real Estate Investments and Management Firm, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new medical office project located in Campfield Commons on the Southside at 9084 R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville Florida. The two buildings, 13,980 sf project named “Commons Park,” will enjoy parking of 5.65/1,000 sf with signage on R.G. Skinner Parkway. The one-story design adheres to the strict standards established by Campfield Commons while providing prominent tenant signage on the façade above tenant spaces. Immediate neighbors of Commons Park include UF Health ER/Urgent Care, Goddard School, and Choice Hotels’ Woodspring Suites extended stay concept. Other neighbors include Caven Dental, 24/7 Pediatric Care Center, and First Coast Family Medicine. Delivery expected 1st quarter 2023!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO