How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A new commercial/medical Building project breaks ground
Jacksonville, FL - 9084 RG SKINNER PKW, LLC, a partnership between entities of Meek Companies, a Real Estate Advisory and Project Management Services Company, and JJM Realty Partners, LLC, a Commercial Real Estate Investments and Management Firm, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new medical office project located in Campfield Commons on the Southside at 9084 R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville Florida. The two buildings, 13,980 sf project named “Commons Park,” will enjoy parking of 5.65/1,000 sf with signage on R.G. Skinner Parkway. The one-story design adheres to the strict standards established by Campfield Commons while providing prominent tenant signage on the façade above tenant spaces. Immediate neighbors of Commons Park include UF Health ER/Urgent Care, Goddard School, and Choice Hotels’ Woodspring Suites extended stay concept. Other neighbors include Caven Dental, 24/7 Pediatric Care Center, and First Coast Family Medicine. Delivery expected 1st quarter 2023!
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 3143 Justina Road, contractor is Precision Playgrounds-Jax Inc., install playground equipment at Justina Road Elementary Park, $158,139. Flagler Center III, 13924 Egrets Nest Drive, contractor is Morrow Construction Co. Inc., 286,241 square feet, five permits for apartment, maintenance and mail kiosk buildings, $29.82 million. Office, Bank, Professional.
904 Day: ‘Small businesses are the backbone of the economy’
At the center of Labor Day weekend, 904 Day celebrates local small businesses in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, the coverage area for the area code. The 904 Day movement wants residents and businesses to support area businesses, organizations and destinations Sept. 4 and throughout Labor Day weekend.
Top commercial sales of the week
8825 Moncrief-Dinsmore Road and Jolene Drive, Jacksonville. Buyer: Stonemont Holdings LLC, Stonemont NCM LLC, Stonemont Sherrysam Realty LLC, Stonemont 3765 LLC and Stonemont VM LLC. Seller: Stonemont Village Apartments LLC. Previous sale: $7,275,000 in 2021. DUVAL. $4,853,012. Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville. Type: Planned commercial. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: BBKR Development...
Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville
Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
North Jacksonville cold storage projects win city financial support
Two companies proposing cold-storage and distribution facilities in North Jacksonville won a combined $5 million in property tax breaks from the city. City Council voted 17-0 on Aug. 24 on two bills approving the Recapture Enhanced Value Grants, property tax refunds, for unrelated facilities by third-party logistics company Arcadia Cold Jacksonville LLC and New Jersey-based cold-storage company FreezPak Logistics.
Graham & Co. to develop Northwest Jacksonville warehouse center
Birmingham, Alabama-based Graham & Co. announced Aug. 24 it bought 21 acres at West 12th Street and Edgewood Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville to develop a two-building, 250,800-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Graham & Co. plans to break ground in early 2023 on the “W. 12th/Edgewood Logistics Center.”. Completion is...
Retail Note: Ulta Beauty remodeling at The Markets at Town Center
The city issued a permit Aug. 10 for Rectenwald Brothers Construction Inc. to remodel the Ulta Beauty store in The Markets at Town Center at a cost of $687,982. The 9,990-square-foot store is at 4860 Big Island Drive. The contractor is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Be the first to...
Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket
ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
City Council approves $7.15 million for Furchgott’s renovation
The Jacksonville City Council approved a $7.15 million city-backed forgivable and deferred loan package for developer Lotus Commercial USA LLC’s plan to renovate the historic former Furchgott’s Department Store into apartments and retail space. Council voted 15-0 on Aug. 24 to approve the financial assistance for the at...
Council agrees to higher price threshold for LaVilla town house revenue sharing
Three weeks after Johnson Commons LLC started site work on its 91-unit town house project in LaVilla, the Jacksonville City Council has agreed to amend its 10-month-old deal with the developer to sell the homes at a higher price. Council voted 14-0 on Aug. 24 on Ordinance 2022-0458, that says...
BurgerFi expects early October airport opening
HMSHost expects to open BurgerFi at Jacksonville International Airport in early October. BurgerFi will occupy the former Brooks Brothers store in the post-security area. Host International Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland, registered with the state Division of Corporations on Aug. 15 to do business as BurgerFi in the central concourse. HMSHost...
Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community
The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant
Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Job fair coming to Jacksonville with more than 45 companies & 2,000 jobs to fill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 45 companies and organizations are looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs in Jacksonville. Job News USA is hosting the event on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Come ready to meet with employers looking...
