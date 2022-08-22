Read full article on original website
Howard Ashley
3d ago
Problem is poor people who need such law verses those who won't appreciate it and will take advantage of it as a door to more illegal acts.
starvedrock.media
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
wmay.com
Illinois citizens group forms to oppose labor amendment it says will lead to higher taxes
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that the group says will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes. The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is...
Mayor Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in anti-Gov. JB Pritzker TV ad
"News flash. I'm Black and I'm proud. Everyone knows it. No need to use cheap tricks to darken my skin and try to scare voters with false narratives about Chicago."
starvedrock.media
Missouri's voter photo ID, registration law faces lawsuits before it takes effect
(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
starvedrock.media
Illinois attorney general candidates make their pitch for support
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois attorney general made their pitches for why voters should elect them in November. Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support. For Governor's Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party...
Illinois governor race heats up over Chicago crime while talking agriculture with farmers
While the discussion focused mainly on challenges facing Illinois farmers, a big topic facing Chicago was brought up.
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
starvedrock.media
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
starvedrock.media
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White works from home after positive COVID-19 test
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, double vaccinated and twice boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. The 88-year-old longtime secretary of state has mild symptoms and is working from home while in quarantine, his office said in a statement Thursday morning. No further information was...
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
starvedrock.media
California lawmakers reject measure keeping bars open to 4 a.m. in certain cities
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
qrockonline.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
starvedrock.media
Pritzker pumps brakes on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
starvedrock.media
Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair
(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
starvedrock.media
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
starvedrock.media
Kenosha agrees to end ballot drop boxes
(The Center Square) – Election managers in Kenosha are promising not to use ballot drop boxes any longer. Attorneys for the Thomas More Society on Wednesday said Kenosha agreed to stop using the drop boxes as part of a deal to end a lawsuit against the city. The Thomas...
northernpublicradio.org
Healthcare advocates say Illinois Medicaid expansion to undocumented immigrants makes sense
Under a new Medicaid expansion program in Illinois, qualifying undocumented immigrant adults age 42 and up can now apply for health coverage. Luvia Quiñones, the senior director of health policy at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Medicaid expansion program offers preventative care. “Don't you...
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
