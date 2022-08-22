ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

KPEL 96.5

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
DUSON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pizza Artista will be holding a fundraiser today, Aug. 25, 2022, for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas who is currently recovering in a hospital after being hit and dragged nearly 100 feet by a vehicle. The fundraiser will be held at the Lake Charles, Lafayette,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Drive-by shooting vehicle identified, suspects fled after chase

On Wednesday morning, Bogalusa Police Department officials announced updated information in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder of Veronique Allen, 50, of Bogalusa. Early in the investigation, BPD detectives were reportedly able to identify the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left Allen dead at 1421 Main St. Surveillance...
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in car burglaries

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, due to a recent uptick of vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish, Sheriff Mike Couvillon is urging residents of Vermilion Parish to please be vigilant in securing their vehicles. Whenever possible, it’s important to store vehicles in a...
VERMILION PARISH, LA

