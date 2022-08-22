ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Owami Davies: police issued CCTV images showing wrong woman

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yg6Be_0hQiVcU900
Owami Davies CCTV Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

The Metropolitan police issued pictures of the wrong black woman in an early appeal for information about the missing student nurse Owami Davies, it has emerged.

As the force’s handling of the case faces increased scrutiny , it has come to light that Scotland Yard issued CCTV images on 3 August that it said showed Davies in a shop in Croydon, but in fact showed another woman.

The Met hurriedly apologised and withdrew the images and re-issued pictures of Davies.

Recalling the images, the Met said: “We previously issued two still CCTV images of a woman in a shop which were titled Owami Davies shop 1/2. These images are not of Owami – please withdraw them from any publications. We will be sending out correct images ASAP and apologise for this error.”

Related: Missing Owami Davies found safe and well, police say

Davies, from Grays in Essex, left her family home on 4 July, and she was last seen just after midnight on 7 July in Derby Road, West Croydon.

On Monday a spokesperson for the Met said: “The image was published in error and was removed as soon as this was realised. We have engaged proactively with the media throughout the investigation and have so far published nine appeals for information.

“Our efforts to find Owami are being led by a team of detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command who are experts in complex investigations. They are supported by resources from local policing teams and are working night and day to pursue every possible line of enquiry.”

The spokesperson continued: “Officers have recovered more than 50,000 hours of CCTV and viewed 10,000 hours as they work to confirm possible sightings and trace Owami’s movements. They continue to carry out additional patrols in the area she was last seen in an effort to identify new leads.

“We have engaged proactively with the media, issuing appeals and sharing CCTV footage and images of Owami as soon as we have confirmed sightings of her. From our first proactive appeal we made clear she was vulnerable and that we were concerned for her wellbeing. We also continue to support her family at what is a very difficult time.”

Investigators are trawling through 117 reported sightings of Davies, who had experienced periods of depression in the past for which she needed medical treatment, and had also used alcohol to deal with the condition.

During a briefing with journalists on Monday, DCI Nigel Penney said: “There is no evidence that she’s come to harm. We’re still hopeful that we’ll find her alive and well.”

Asked whether she could be sleeping rough, he said: “We’re open to all possibilities and that is one current working hypothesis, that she is in that current situation with her life.”

Over the weekend, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was considering whether to investigate Scotland Yard after it transpired that officers had been in contact with the student nurse on the day she was reported missing.

Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex police on 6 July and the force handed the investigation to the Met police on 23 July. On Saturday the Met revealed that its officers had spoken to Davies on 6 July.

In a statement, the force said officers were called to an address in Clarendon Road, Croydon, after concerns over the welfare of a woman. Police attended and called the London ambulance service before speaking to the woman. She told the officers she did not want help and left the address before the ambulance service could attend.

Owami had not been marked as a missing person on the police database at the time. The Met only later established that the woman was Davies as a result of its missing person investigation.

The force said its professional standards body had been consulted and it was not investigating the officers. But it said the IOPC had requested that the matter was referred to it.

The Met has issued several appeals for information over Davies’s whereabouts and arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – who were all later released on bail.

The force issued a fresh appeal at the beginning of last week, saying Davies could be in Croydon and “in need of help”.

On Thursday the British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that the 24-year-old could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

The Met said: “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

Comments / 9

Reap what you sow!
3d ago

Lord I hope she is found safe, alive and in good bodily form! How crazy they issued the wrong picture and that can have dire consequences for her life! Geez...what is so hard a out these people doing the right thing

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cctv#Missing Person#Scotland Yard#Croydon#Met
The Independent

Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
MEMPHIS, TN
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death

New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

417K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy