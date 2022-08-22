ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Will Smith Remerges On Social Media, Shares Humorous Clip

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Xv3_0hQiVCjN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxVpQ_0hQiVCjN00

Source: Peacock / Getty

Will Smith was one of the most active major stars to use social media as a means to connect with their massive fanbase. After a short break, presumably due in part to the slap heard around the world , the rapper turned actor returned to Instagram sharing a humorous post.

Will Smith, 52, previously used Instagram to hawk one of his various media adventures, poke fun at himself, and flex some of his comedic muscles with feel-good content across his feed. However, Smith found himself out of favor with many after he slapped Chris Rock during a live taping of The Oscars. After sharing an apology video surrounding the incident late last month, Smith has made sparse appearances in public as he worked on the issues behind the scenes.

The clip Smith on Instagram was once again a jab at himself. In the post, a viral clip of a young gorilla poking the bottom of an adult gorilla was used and it was memed with a caption that read “me trying to get back on social.”

A look at the post displayed that an overwhelming majority of Smith’s peers and fans were glad to see the Philadelphia native back on their timelines. It isn’t known if this means Smith is back to becoming active again on social media but he certainly still appears to know how to make his presence felt.

There was another video from Smith that was posted over the weekend that we’ll let readers discover on their own but be warned, it could be a little scary if you’re afraid of arachnids.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Photo: Getty

The post Will Smith Remerges On Social Media, Shares Humorous Clip appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample

Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media.  “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
MUSIC
The Independent

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead moments after social media post telling critics to confront him

Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...
TAMPA, FL
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Deadline

Will Smith Attempts Tentative Return To Social Media With A Metaphorical Video

Will Smith has returned to social media, issuing his first Instagram post since his July 29 video apology for his well-documented misconduct at the 94th Oscars. For his latest statement, Smith chose a popular meme of a baby gorilla annoying a much larger one by tentatively touching the big one’s backside. As might be expected, outrage ensues. So far, Smith hasn’t been chased away. His post garnered more than 1.4 million likes in its first 17 hours, featuring mostly positive comments. Smith has 63.8 million followers on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) More from DeadlineFacebook & Instagram Remove Accounts Of Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Nonprofit Because Of MisinformationZoë Kravitz Reflects On Backlash Over Comments About Will Smith's Slap At The Oscars: "It's A Scary Time To Have An Opinion"Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith At Recent Show In AtlantaBest of Deadline'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy