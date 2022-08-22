Read full article on original website
Meet JoJo and Bri, ‘AGT’s Talented Uncle and Niece Going to the Live Shows
JoJo and Bri are one of 55 acts competing for America’s vote in the America’s Got Talent live shows. The singing duo is made up of uncle and niece Joseph Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper. They charmed the judges with their audition, but can they make it to the Finals of Season 17?
Peta Murgatroyd Shades Former ‘DWTS’ Producer, Shares Thoughts on Disney+
Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently shared her thoughts on the show’s move to Disney+ next month. She also seemed to throw some shade at the show’s former producer, Andrew Llinares. Pete Murgatroyd Shares Thoughts on ‘DWTS’ Changes. Murgatroyd, who left the...
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
‘AGT’ Star Darci Lynne Farmer Shines in Netflix’s ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’
America’s Got Talent star Darci Lynne Farmer appears in her first acting role in the new Netflix film, A Cowgirl’s Song. The ventriloquist stars in the film alongside Julie and The Phantoms star, Savannah Lee May. Disclaimer: this review discusses each aspect of the storyline. Some portions of...
Ben & Erin Napier’s Kids: Meet The HGTV Star’s 2 Daughters
Ben & Erin Napier have taken over HGTV with their amazing home makeovers, adorable rapport and undeniable chemistry. The too-cute couple have been giving fans tips on how to improve their abodes since their show Home Town premiered in 2016, all while giving a peek into their personal life, which had made them the ultimate HGTV talent relationship goals!
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
‘Love It or List It’: Hilary Farr Is Her Own Client in 2022 Season Premiere
David tries to convince Hilary to sell her North Carolina cottage in the season premiere of HGTV's 'Love It or List It.'
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff in the Works at ABC
The Good Doctor executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman are about to prove there is more than one "good" profession. The first Good Doctor spinoff is reportedly in the works and will be a legal drama called The Good Lawyer. As with most spinoffs, the new characters will be introduced in the main show before their own series begins. The Good Lawyer would not air until the 2023-2024 season.
Watch Kelly Clarkson surprise a superfan with a live duet of ‘Since U Been Gone’
Kelly Clarkson made a fan's day when she surprised Jade, an aspiring music educator and performer, who was singing one of Clarkson's most famous songs on the TODAY plaza on Tuesday. Before she belted out the tune, Jade told viewers that she's a rising junior at New York University and...
Check out 'Good Bones' Host Mina Starsiak Hawk's Amazing Body Transformation!
In 2016, HGTV introduced viewers to the hosts of the widely popular home renovation series, Good Bones. Since then, a lot has changed for the series’ leading ladies. In recent years, Karen E. Laine has retired from the business of home renovation to spend more time with her husband and has now shifted her focus to DIY projects.
'The Amazing Race' Season 34 Cast May Be One of the Most Diverse Yet
Another season, another race around the world. After a COVID-19 infused Season 33 of The Amazing Race, the reality series is back on Sept. 21 with a brand new cast. CBS has finally revealed who is taking part in the historic race that has become half reality television and half travelog.
Gabbie Hanna Is a Part of Quite a Large Family — Here's a List of Her Siblings
If you were a user on Vine or YouTube during the mid-2010s, odds are that you stumbled across Gabbie Hanna's content at least once or twice. The internet personality has been creating videos for some time now and she achieved breakout success thanks to her debut single "Out Loud" in 2017.
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
Who Is Actor Redaric Williams Outside of 'The Young and the Restless'?
If you're a fan of The Young and the Restless, odds are that you're familiar with Redaric Williams. The 41-year-old actor, model, author, and musician started working as an actor at a fairly young age, and over the course of his life, has taken on quite a wide variety of work.
