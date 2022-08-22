ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news

Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stocks And Bonds#Interest Rates#Real Economy#Bear#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Treasuries#St Louis Fed#Nasdaq
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
The Verge

$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

No Lie -- These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

A recent survey of Wall Street investors revealed that dividend stocks are the most sought-after investment type at present. Investors can either keep the dividend distributions or reinvest them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

What Can Investors Expect From Powell At Jackson Hole?

The Federal Reserve is holding its annual Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to ramp up its efforts to tame record-high inflation by maintaining its tight monetary policy. The Jackson Hole Symposium is an annual economic meeting that takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming....
JACKSON, WY
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Analyst Drops Cheat Sheet For Crypto, Stocks With This Warning

Major coins were in the green on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.7% to $1.04 trillion. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 0.9% -6.2% $21,559.88. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 1.7% -7.2% $1,688.76. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.35% -8.2% $0.07. Top 24-Hour Gainers...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks

Apple is a $2.8 trillion company that has a track record of steady results over the long haul. Veeva Systems is a dominant cloud provider in a niche segment with a long runway ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy