dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Will Boost ETH Price, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – But There’s a Catch
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism will boost its price. In a new blog post, Hayes says that he envisions Ethereum’s price rising after its upgrade despite unfriendly US dollar (USD) liquidity conditions. According to Hayes, the Federal Reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks, with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
No Lie -- These Stocks Pay You to Own Them
A recent survey of Wall Street investors revealed that dividend stocks are the most sought-after investment type at present. Investors can either keep the dividend distributions or reinvest them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.
3 Real Estate Moves You'll Regret Not Making in a Bear Market
The key to not living in regret is taking advantage of the market while it's down.
Why 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Value Dividend Stocks Can Weather the Bear Market
These five Jefferies value stock picks are well suited for what could be a very ugly rest of the year. They pay solid and dependable dividends and should hold their ground in an inflationary and recessionary period better than stocks that ripped during the summer rally.
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
As interest rates go up, the value of bonds usually goes down, bringing up yields. The S&P 500 fell twice this year after the 10-year Treasury bond yield touched 3%. "It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
ValueWalk
What Can Investors Expect From Powell At Jackson Hole?
The Federal Reserve is holding its annual Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to ramp up its efforts to tame record-high inflation by maintaining its tight monetary policy. The Jackson Hole Symposium is an annual economic meeting that takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming....
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Analyst Drops Cheat Sheet For Crypto, Stocks With This Warning
Major coins were in the green on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.7% to $1.04 trillion. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 0.9% -6.2% $21,559.88. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 1.7% -7.2% $1,688.76. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.35% -8.2% $0.07. Top 24-Hour Gainers...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Apple is a $2.8 trillion company that has a track record of steady results over the long haul. Veeva Systems is a dominant cloud provider in a niche segment with a long runway ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
