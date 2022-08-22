Read full article on original website
EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones
The EU gas market has passed two important milestones on the road to reduced vulnerability to the politicization of Russian gas flows. That’s according to a new market note from Standard Chartered, which stated that on August 21, EU gas inventories reached 88.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), “exceeding the 2021 maximum fill of 87.9 bcm”.
Global LNG Investments To Peak At $42 Billion In 2024
As the global energy crisis deepens and countries scramble to secure reliable energy sources, investments in new LNG infrastructure are set to surge, reaching $42 billion annually in 2024. — As the global energy crisis deepens and countries scramble to secure reliable energy sources, investments in new LNG infrastructure are set to surge, reaching $42 billion annually in 2024, Rystad Energy research shows.
TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine. — French energy major TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine. French Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that TotalEnergies was involved...
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Fall and Iran Talks Continue
Oil rose after a government report showed the US is exporting a record number of crude and refined products as the market waits to learn whether nuclear negotiations will clear a path for Iran to sell more oil. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle near $95 a barrel after...
Neptune Energy Starts Work On 10th Cygnus Well
Neptune Energy has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea. Neptune Energy said that the drilling...
Oil Posts Weekly Gain as Saudi Arabia Warns of Supply Cuts
Oil rose this week with Saudi Arabia’s warning that supply cuts may be warranted overshadowing multiple bearish developments. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $93.06 a barrel on Friday for a 2.5% weekly gain. Prices have been buoyed since the Saudi oil minister said the OPEC+ alliance may limit production to stabilize a volatile market. Meanwhile, the US central bank probably will continue raising interest rates to combat inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled. Higher rates are typically seen as damaging to energy demand.
Oil Falls as Rate Hike News Spikes Recession Fears
Oil dropped as traders digested hawkish headlines from US Federal Reserve officials ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, exacerbating recessionary fears. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.5% to below $93 a barrel. Following a choppy start, the market drifted lower as Fed officials dropped hawkish hints on economic policy ahead of the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium. Rate hikes are typically seen as bearish for crude demand as they are aimed at cooling off the economy. Still, futures struggled to find direction this week, trading in close to a $10 range.
Biden Admin Urges Fuel-Export Cuts to Restock Northeast
The Biden administration is warning refiners that it may take “emergency measures” to address fuel exports as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel remain near historically low levels in the Northeast. While East Coast gasoline and diesel inventories are well below normal, exports of US refined products are...
This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil price moves, natural gas prices, the Inflation Reduction Act and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator warns of radiation risk
Ukraine and Russia traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility. In a communique the ministry accused Kyiv of "nuclear terrorism" and said shells landed near areas storing fresh nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.
What Do You Pay For Now In A Gallon of Gasoline?
In its latest gasoline and diesel fuel update, which was released this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed what consumers paid for in a gallon of regular gasoline in July 2022. For a retail price of $4.56 per gallon, consumers spent 54 percent of that figure on...
Amazon Signs Hydrogen Deal to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy enough carbon-free hydrogen from Plug Power Inc. to run 30,000 forklifts or 800 long-haul trucks annually in a push to use less fossil fuels and decarbonize its operations. Plug’s shares surged. Plug will sell the logistics giant almost 11,000 tons of so-called green hydrogen...
Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
Westwood has revealed that the use of the worldwide onshore drilling rig fleet is recovering with dayrates increasing in several regions. — The specialist energy market research and consultancy firm Westwood Global Energy has revealed a healthy recovery roadmap for the global land rig market, driven by higher commodity pricing and mounting pressures around energy security.
Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
There's basically a bidding war now between Asia and Europe on who gets the most U.S. LNG, according to RANE. — There’s basically a bidding war now between Asia and Europe on who gets the most U.S. LNG. That’s what Matteo Illardo, a Europe analyst with RANE, said...
Corvus to Supply ESS for Olympic CSOVs
Corvus Energy has booked an order from Ulstein Power & Control for the delivery of Energy Storage Systems for two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) to be built for Norwegian shipowner Olympic. Olympic is an important player in the maritime cluster on the Northwest coast and is known for having...
Odfjell Drilling Gets Five-Year Deal For Deepsea Stavanger Rig
Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a five-year firm rig contract with Aker BP for drilling programs scheduled to begin in early 2025. Offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a five-year firm rig contract with Aker BP for drilling programs scheduled to begin in early 2025. Odfjell said that the...
Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015. Bloomberg reported this week that gasoline prices in the U.S. had fallen for 70 days straight. It’s the longest down streak since January 2015, Bloomberg highlighted.
Diesel Pinch Looms
The global diesel market looks set to get even tighter as power generators and industrial users seek relief from surging natural gas prices. Consumers are seeking alternatives to gas after prices rallied to unprecedented levels as Europe shuns Russian barrels. It’s also happening as global diesel stockpiles remain unusually low at a time inventories are typically expanding in preparation for a boost in consumption over winter.
CessCon To Launch Decommissioning Hub At Port Of Aberdeen
CessCon Decom has picked the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbor as the location for its decommissioning hub. When opened in the third quarter of 2022, as part of the $473.5 million South Harbor expansion, the hub will create up to 50 new jobs. The new hub will be located...
