Red Bluff, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain attic fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain an attic fire at a home on the 2800 block of Highland Bluffs Drive Tuesday night. The Red Bluff Fire Department said the owner shut off the main power which helped in keeping the fire small. Firefighters said to not ignore...
RED BLUFF, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
RED BLUFF, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Red Bluff, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews contain vegetation fire off Airpark Drive in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 3:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said a vegetation fire off of Airpark Drive has been contained. The fire burned about six acres, according to firefighters. Crews said they prepared evacuation efforts but there was no need as the fire was contained. Nine units were sent to the scene...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney

BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season

The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
YUBA CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]

Victim Dead after Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake. The collision occurred near the Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the big-rig started to catch on fire...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 men arrested for illegally having a gun in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Three people in Chico were arrested for carrying a gun Tuesday evening as police say two were prohibited from possessing or owning a gun. The Chico Police Department said officers were dispatched to Degarmo Park at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man pulled a gun out of his backpack, looked at it and put it back in the backpack. The man then walked over to a vehicle with a woman and a dog.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

