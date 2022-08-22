Passengers said they were left stranded on planes for hours on Wednesday, as Gatwick Airport was hit by torrential rain.Some said they had had “no information” from airlines as they waited to see if their journey would proceed.Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms following a month of continuous hot dry weather, dozens of flights were delayed at the Sussex hub, after air traffic controllers imposed restrictions on flying.The downpour was so heavy in areas in and around London that some shops and platforms at Victoria Station, which has direct train services to Gatwick, were closed.Furious passengers took to social media...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO