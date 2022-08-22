Read full article on original website
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
American Airlines orders 20 supersonic jets that can travel from New York to London in three hours
American Airlines announced Tuesday that the company has placed a deposit on a fleet of supersonic airliners that could carry passengers from London to New York in three hours. The world’s largest airline placed a nonrefundable deposit for 20 Overture supersonic aircraft from manufacturer Boom Supersonic. Boom plans to complete its final design of the Overture aircraft by 2025, and is targeting 2029 for the first flights carrying passengers. “Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” American’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in a statement. Neither American...
U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here’s What to Know
After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day
Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
Airport urges passengers not to show up 5 hours early because it's causing overcrowding
The fear of long lines amid the summer travel chaos appears to have led some passengers to arrive much earlier than Stansted Airport recommends.
Passengers wait on planes and in airport for up to six hours as torrential rain hits Gatwick
Passengers said they were left stranded on planes for hours on Wednesday, as Gatwick Airport was hit by torrential rain.Some said they had had “no information” from airlines as they waited to see if their journey would proceed.Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms following a month of continuous hot dry weather, dozens of flights were delayed at the Sussex hub, after air traffic controllers imposed restrictions on flying.The downpour was so heavy in areas in and around London that some shops and platforms at Victoria Station, which has direct train services to Gatwick, were closed.Furious passengers took to social media...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Aviation Worker Reveals Worst Things Travelers Can Do to Suitcases: 'No'
Checked luggage on flights is already subject to stringent rules and regulations.
Photo shows the huge sea of lost luggage that built up at Edinburgh Airport amid travel chaos
The bags stored in the venue come from luggage handlers that work for airlines including Air Canada, United, BA, and Delta.
British Airways: Why are so many flights being cancelled and what are the effects for passengers?
After cancelling tens of thousands of Heathrow flights during the summer season – mainly due to a lack of resources – British Airways is grounding more than 12,000 more departures over the next seven months.Around two million seats will be lost, reducing options for travellers. Why is it happening – and what are the implications? These are the key questions and answers.What happened this summer?The summer season for aviation began in late March 2022. It soon became clear that the hopes of travellers – and airlines – for a smooth return to normal, pre-Covid flying would not materialise. Airports struggled with...
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
A worker at one of Europe's busiest airports says a lack of confidence in baggage handling is leading to flight delays
A worker who spoke to The Telegraph anonymously said travelers were bringing more hand luggage, which was causing flight delays.
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
Toronto's Pearson Airport Ranks 2nd Worst In The World For Delays
This summer might go down as the worst in airport delays and congestion for travelers globally. Thousands of travelers experienced chaos at airports around the world, especially at Toronto’s Pearson airport. COVID-19 restrictions lifted in the spring in Canada, which led to an influx of travel through Pearson airport....
Unlimited caviar and private space: Airlines are playing catch-up by wooing luxury travelers
Dubai's Emirates airline in August announced an investment of over $2 billion to improve its inflight customer experience, including cabin interior upgrades and new menus — with unlimited caviar. The world's biggest long-haul carrier will be retrofitting over 120 aircraft with new interiors, as well as dishing up menus...
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
London airport cancels 26 flights at the last minute a day after claiming it was 'business as usual'
Restrictions were put on the number of flights that could arrive into Gatwick on Tuesday, due to late-notice staff absence, a spokesperson said.
A new low-cost airline is flying from Calif. to Berlin
Cheap flights faded during COVID but look to bounce back
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
