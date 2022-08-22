Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Appreciative Of ‘Great Times’ With Arte Moreno; Reiterates Desire To Compete
The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout have been synonymous with one another following his debut in the 2011 season and has since signed two mega-contracts, both under the eye of owner Arte Moreno. On Tuesday the news broke that Moreno would begin the steps to facilitate a sale of...
Yardbarker
Jordan Montgomery Has Made A Key Change With The Cardinals
Ever since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been a completely different pitcher from when he was with the New York Yankees. Last night was proof enough of that, as Montgomery threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Home run No. 693...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?
In light of the recent news that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, you're going to be seeing a lot of articles with headlines such as the one above. Some of them may seem far-fetched, as Mike Trout, a 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP,...
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Yardbarker
LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tommy Kahnle, Blake Treinen, Victor González & Danny Duffy Potential Bullpen Options
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Believes He’s Playing With The Top Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky enough to have two MVP candidates in their starting lineup. These two guys are carrying the Cards as they look to make a deep run into October. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado may be the best corner infield duo in all of baseball with...
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Cardinals re-sign veteran LHP T.J. McFarland
After releasing T.J. McFarland last week, the Cardinals announced that the veteran left-hander has been re-signed to a minor league deal. McFarland will report to the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis. Now in his second season with the Cards, McFarland pitched well in 2021 but has struggled to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Being drafted by Mets would've been 'terrible'
The rivalry between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been heated for years and won't be cooling down anytime soon ahead of the fall months. At the start of Thursday's MLB action, the first-place Mets held just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Braves in the National League East standings, and the two clubs will meet in Atlanta for a pivotal series set to take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Comments On The Guardians’ Current Run
It’s been a season full of surprises for the Cleveland Guardians. After a quiet offseason, the Guardians were expected to be stuck in the middle of the pack in the American League Central division. Instead, they have proven to be the best team in the division so far this...
Yardbarker
Max Scherzer Passed A Legend On An All-Time List
Max Scherzer took the mound on Monday night as the New York Mets opened up a brief two-game Subway Series with the New York Yankees. It wasn’t his best outing by any stretch, as he allowed four runs, but he did go 6.2 innings and struck out three batters while walking just one.
MLB・
Yardbarker
NL East crown more important to Mets than Braves?
Barring a surprising development that would have to last through the bulk of September, the race for the 2022 National League East title between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves could ultimately come down to the wire and be decided when the clubs face off for three games in Atlanta from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Comments / 0