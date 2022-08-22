Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins

Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
NBC Sports
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central
As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado loses his mind on ump after terrible check swing call (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado flipped his lid on the umpires after a rough check-swing call on Wednesday night. Arenado and the Cards are in the middle of a pennant race, trying to extend their NL Central advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers. The heroics of Albert Pujols have helped of late, but as St. Louis knows all too well, you can’t take any division lead for granted.
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout
With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
ESPN
The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2022 to baseball history
What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch,
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal
The thorough investigation of the scandal still brings out more details
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
