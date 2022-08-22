ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing

For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central

As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Sandy Alcántara
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Cody Bellinger
FanSided

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado loses his mind on ump after terrible check swing call (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado flipped his lid on the umpires after a rough check-swing call on Wednesday night. Arenado and the Cards are in the middle of a pennant race, trying to extend their NL Central advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers. The heroics of Albert Pujols have helped of late, but as St. Louis knows all too well, you can’t take any division lead for granted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Runs Vs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Miami Marlins#Sportsnet#Rbi
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate

Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy