yankodesign.com
LG, the tech company, is now making ‘smart-tables’ that can purify air
Air purifiers look boring… so why not turn them into functional furniture pieces?. Although it seems unlikely for a company like LG to dabble in the furniture space, their functional furniture line Aero makes a tad bit of sense. Unveiled at IFA 2022 being held in Berlin, LG’s Aero “blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier, offering a design that can be tailored to meet individual preferences, 360-degree air purification and user-friendly features”, the company said.
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
If you're an avid DIY-er, you'll know how addictive it is to spend any free time you have at local thrift stores, on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, looking for your next DIY project. Sure, some finds are gorgeous left as they are, but others (the more exciting ones) will want...
yankodesign.com
This handheld sewing machine changes thread color to match fabric for those unexpected button stitching tasks
Being bachelors, how often do we find ourselves perplexed over a loose shirt button or trying to match the color of available thread with that of the cloth fabric? Instances when time is of the essence and going out with a broken shirt button is out of the question. Even if one has no time constraints, more often than not, the local tailor is the one we all look forward to.
My sister and I squeezed into Amtrak's $600 roomette for 35 hours. Look inside our 23-square-foot space with a closet, beds, and no bathroom.
We split the cost of a private Superliner room on the Coast Starlight train. It was small and all of our meals were included in the ticket price.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes that are the ultimate micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
yankodesign.com
Top 10 flat-pack designs that are super easy to carry + assemble
Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed designs are extremely easy to move around from one place to another – without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying.
yankodesign.com
This reconfigurable travel pod is your personal lounge, reading nook or even a gym
We are slowly inching towards a future where smart mobility dominated by social spaces will be the hot trend. Of course, autonomous driving is going to be the ruler all along, since you as a rider get some me time to unwind after a long day at work. Just imagine...
yankodesign.com
Neckband fan concept wants to keep you cool no matter where you go
Trying to prevent a heat stroke during a heat wave can be a bit difficult if you have no way of escaping the onslaught of rising temperatures. Depending on air circulation and conditioning, staying indoors might make you feel like you’re being roasted slowly. The sun and humidity might make going outside even more unbearable, especially when you don’t actually have any choice in the matter. There was a time when portable handheld electric fans became a weird fad that many begrudgingly adopted just to escape the heat. Something that’s just as convenient but also more fashionable would be a better solution, and that’s something that this neckband concept is trying to propose to keep your head cool during hot and humid days.
yankodesign.com
Vans-like shoe concept designed for the “urban nomad”
When I was younger, I always though that when I reach middle age, I would start wearing more “grown-up” shoes like heels, sandals, etc. But now that I’m actually here, I find myself more attracted to the comfortable, durable, and simple sneakers, boots, and other sturdier footwear (no crocs, never crocs). And since I live in the city and I walk to and from work, I really need something that will not make my feet cry but also would look fashionable in a minimalist kind of way.
This Light-Filled 65-Foot Yacht Is One of UK Boatbuilder Fairline’s Most Modern Designs Yet
In the last seven years, Fairline has witnessed a fundamental shift in its heritage series. The UK brand has been building boats since 1963, and for most of those years, it was seen as a reliable but fairly conservative brand—at least in the design department. In 2016, the UK builder brought in Italian designer Alberto Mancini to finesse its classic designs. Fairline’s new owners understood that if the brand were to compete effectively—not only against the two other large UK builders, Sunseeker and Princess, but also Italian and French brands—it had to look less British and more international. Mancini’s designs pushed Fairline’s...
yankodesign.com
These cassette-shaped white noise machines play ambient sounds to keep you focused/relaxed
Each cassette is representative of a different series of soundtracks, ranging from forest audioscapes to sounds of rain, the ocean, and even white noise. Witchcraft is a series of ambient speakers designed to look like cassettes. Encased in the familiar clear cassette case, these palm-sized portable audio players play soothing serene sounds through their speaker units, helping calm, de-stress, and energize you. The cassettes can be carried around with you and placed on your desk or even in your pocket, although they’re best paired with their clear case, which doubles as a vertical stand/dock for the cassettes. Rather clever, no?
yankodesign.com
This fleet of kiosks in the Royal Parks of London is sustainable, organic-inspired + traditionally crafted
Artisan brand Colicci commissioned Mizzi Studio to create a family of nine refreshment kiosks, to replace the aging ones, across the Royal Parks in London. The initiative was a part of a major public realm enhancement project. The sustainable and minimal kiosks were handcrafted and placed in Hyde Park, Green Park, and St. James Park. They were designed to respond sympathetically to the Grade I listed landscape.
How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY
If you have installed carpet on your stairs you know it can wear quickly, especially if your staircase is a high-traffic area. The previous owners of our home had installed white carpet on our staircase that leads to the second floor where all the bedrooms are. We use it every day, multiple times a day. It was stained, matted down, and showed EVERYTHING.
yankodesign.com
‘Smart Cane’ for Senior Citizens comes with bone-conducting earphones and object-detecting sensors
Designed to help augment an elderly user’s hearing, sight, and situational awareness, the Caregiver is a smart cane that leverages sensor-based technologies to make life infinitely better for senior citizens and the specially abled. If the biggest purpose of technology was to help make lives better, the Caregiver smart...
No Room For a Vanity? Meet the Two-In-One Mirror Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most apartments come with some counter space in the bathroom or, if not, at least enough room for a desk. But nothing beats the comforting and luxurious experience of sitting down at an actual vanity and taking your time in doing your full skincare or make-up routine. If, like me, you don’t have the square footage in your home to accommodate a dresser solely dedicated to getting ready, you know the struggle of leaning over a sink to get close to a mirror or pushing office supplies out of the way so you can lean your elbow on a flat surface to get your eyeliner wing jussst right. Well, we think we might’ve found the small-space solution to these (and other) problems, and it’s available at West Elm.
yankodesign.com
The DJI Avata is a $629 FPV drone that’s designed to be flown even by beginners
While FPV drone operation remains an incredible skill that requires reflexes, patience, and a lot of money for expensive drone gear, the DJI Avata is making the elusive art of FPV drone flying a little more accessible to the masses. DJI is on top of the world, metaphorically as well...
